A dog friendly race day with activities, and the Pug Gold Cup, is set to return to Warwick Racecourse.

Taking place on Sunday March 9, the event will combine a seven race card with a series of dog classes and races.

The dog show classes will begin at 1pm and the categories include: fabulous fella, loveliest lady, rescue dog, best turned out, young handler and the dog the judges would most like to take home.

There will also be an opportunity for owners to showcase their dog's speed in an ‘All In Race’ which takes place on the course.

All dog activities are free for racegoers with some prizes from local businesses also up for grabs.

The Pug Gold Cup will once again be taking place, which is limited to the first 30 pugs entered. No entry is available on the day.

There will also be live horse racing – with seven races set to take place.

Speaking ahead of the event, marketing executive Vicky Hunt said: “We’re looking forward to another fantastic dog-friendly day at the races.

"Now in its sixth year, this event has become a firm favourite with our team and our visitors.

"We can’t wait to welcome everyone for another unforgettable day.

“This dog-friendly race day promises fun and top-class fun and entertainment with tickets for under 18’s being free of charge.

"Whether you’re a racing fan, a dog lover or just looking for a unique Sunday day out this is an event you won’t want to miss.”

For more information and to book tickets, go to: www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/warwick

To register for the Pug Gold Cup go to: https://www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/warwick/events-tickets/four-legged-friends-day/register-here/