Dog friendly race day including Pug Gold Cup is returning to Warwick Racecourse

By The Newsroom
Published 25th Feb 2025, 10:38 BST
A dog friendly race day with activities and the Pug Gold Cup is set to return to Warwick Racecourse. Photo suppliedA dog friendly race day with activities and the Pug Gold Cup is set to return to Warwick Racecourse. Photo supplied
A dog friendly race day with activities and the Pug Gold Cup is set to return to Warwick Racecourse. Photo supplied
A dog friendly race day with activities, and the Pug Gold Cup, is set to return to Warwick Racecourse.

Taking place on Sunday March 9, the event will combine a seven race card with a series of dog classes and races.

Read More
Watch: video gives interesting insight into Leamington boxing star Lewis William...

The dog show classes will begin at 1pm and the categories include: fabulous fella, loveliest lady, rescue dog, best turned out, young handler and the dog the judges would most like to take home.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A dog friendly race day with activities is set to return to Warwick Racecourse. Photo suppliedA dog friendly race day with activities is set to return to Warwick Racecourse. Photo supplied
A dog friendly race day with activities is set to return to Warwick Racecourse. Photo supplied

There will also be an opportunity for owners to showcase their dog's speed in an ‘All In Race’ which takes place on the course.

All dog activities are free for racegoers with some prizes from local businesses also up for grabs.

The Pug Gold Cup will once again be taking place, which is limited to the first 30 pugs entered. No entry is available on the day.

There will also be live horse racing – with seven races set to take place.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking ahead of the event, marketing executive Vicky Hunt said: “We’re looking forward to another fantastic dog-friendly day at the races.

"Now in its sixth year, this event has become a firm favourite with our team and our visitors.

"We can’t wait to welcome everyone for another unforgettable day.

“This dog-friendly race day promises fun and top-class fun and entertainment with tickets for under 18’s being free of charge.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Whether you’re a racing fan, a dog lover or just looking for a unique Sunday day out this is an event you won’t want to miss.”

For more information and to book tickets, go to: www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/warwick

To register for the Pug Gold Cup go to: https://www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/warwick/events-tickets/four-legged-friends-day/register-here/

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice