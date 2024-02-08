'The Big Local Night Out' featuring comedy, music and magic is returning to Warwick this week

The event is being posted by comedy magician Tom Elliott, which will see a range of artists from West End performers to the support acts of big-name tours and rising stars of the swing, jazz and gospel music industries. Photo shows Tom Elliot. Photo supplied

A night of comedy, magic and music is heading to Warwick’s Bridgehouse Theatre this Friday (February 9).

Hosted by comedy magician Tom Elliott, the series of events includes a range of artists from West End performers to the support acts of big-name tours and rising music stars.

Tom, said: “We’ve loved being in Warwick and are super excited to run another series of four events throughout 2024 and into early 2025.

"The event on Friday will be a big hit for any Michael Buble genre fans who like some easy listening, classic hits and a sing along.”

Accompanying Tom, will be the headline act Gareth John, who returns to The Big Local Night Out after the success of his last visit.

Gareth has a wealth of experience both home and abroad as a professional singer, entertainer, trumpet and bandleader.

As well as having shared the stage with members of The Specials, The Happy Mondays, Fun Lovin' Criminals more, he is also trumpet/flugelhorn player and vocalist for The South (formerly The Beautiful South).

He is also the face of a UK New Orleans style brass band, King Brasstards, and released his debut solo album 'As Long As I'm Singing' in 2018.

Tom said: “As Gareth’s debut tour of his theatre show, ‘The Story of Swing’ begins, we have Gareth coming at a super exciting stage of his career

“With variety at it’s core, The Big Local Night Out will have you laughing, singing, clapping and cheering.

"It’s a night for local people, with local people involved and is sure to be an all-round feel-good event.”