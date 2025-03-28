The cheapest, and most expensive, places to buy petrol in Warwickshire revealed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new report ranks areas in Warwickshire based on their lowest price for unleaded petrol.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Law Trucks, a company which sells used trucks, trailers and commercial vehicle has, created a Fuel Report – which helped to rank areas in Warwickshire that have the highest and lowest unleaded petrol prices, revealing the most expensive and cheapest areas to get fuel.

The top five areas in Warwickshire with the lowest petrol prices (per litre) are:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Photo taken by Rengin Akyurt.

1 Coleshill (127.7p)

2 Atherstone (127.9p)

3 Bedworth (129.7p)

4 Tanworth-in-Arden (129.7p)

5 Leamington (130.7p)

The top five areas in Warwickshire with the highest petrol prices (per litre) are:

1 Wellesbourne (151.9p)

2 Shipston-on-Stour (144.p)

3 Bidford-on-Avon (139.9p)

4 Kenilworth (139.8p)

5 Henley-in-Arden (138.9p)

A spokesman for Law Trucks said: “To identify the five most expensive and five cheapest areas for unleaded petrol in Warwickshire, we analysed data from the Petrol Prices App.

“We focused on fuel stations within a three-mile radius of each area and recorded the lowest price available.”