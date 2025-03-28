The cheapest, and most expensive, places to buy petrol in Warwickshire revealed

By Oliver Williams
Published 28th Mar 2025, 13:05 BST
A new report ranks areas in Warwickshire based on their lowest price for unleaded petrol.

Law Trucks, a company which sells used trucks, trailers and commercial vehicle has, created a Fuel Report – which helped to rank areas in Warwickshire that have the highest and lowest unleaded petrol prices, revealing the most expensive and cheapest areas to get fuel.

The top five areas in Warwickshire with the lowest petrol prices (per litre) are:

Photo taken by Rengin Akyurt.Photo taken by Rengin Akyurt.
  • 1 Coleshill (127.7p)
  • 2 Atherstone (127.9p)
  • 3 Bedworth (129.7p)
  • 4 Tanworth-in-Arden (129.7p)
  • 5 Leamington (130.7p)

The top five areas in Warwickshire with the highest petrol prices (per litre) are:

  • 1 Wellesbourne (151.9p)
  • 2 Shipston-on-Stour (144.p)
  • 3 Bidford-on-Avon (139.9p)
  • 4 Kenilworth (139.8p)
  • 5 Henley-in-Arden (138.9p)

A spokesman for Law Trucks said: “To identify the five most expensive and five cheapest areas for unleaded petrol in Warwickshire, we analysed data from the Petrol Prices App.

“We focused on fuel stations within a three-mile radius of each area and recorded the lowest price available.”

