Despite attempts by vandals to derail the event, this year's Warwickshire Pride went ahead at the weekend - and organisers said it was a big success with huge public support.

Warwickshire Pride returned to the Pump Room Gardens on Saturday August 17 and organisers are hailing it as the best yet.

But in the run up to the festival, organisers said a far right group had advertised Warwickshire Pride as a target. There was also the threat of an anti-trans protest and a religious based protest against the LGBT+ community. Additionally, the festival site was vandalised on the night before the event took place. Pride flags were set fire to and stolen. Gazebos were destroyed and glass was smashed around the Pump Room Gardens.

As well as having to set up for the festival on the morning of the event, organisers also had to deal with the vandalism and clear it all up before festival goers arrived.

The Warwickshire Pride march (photo by Warwickshire Pride).

However, organisers said that the hate aimed at Warwickshire Pride only brought the whole community together, with people rallying round to donate flags and money, and help to decorate the site again.

The festival got underway with a colourful Pride march through Leamington town centre, with around 300 people taking part. The festival then welcomed an estimated 10,000 people throughout the day. Festival goers enjoyed a range of stalls, food and drink, fairground rides, talks and workshops, a silent disco, dog show, and a full lineup of entertainment. Performers included headliners Drag Syndrome, who are a drag collective of performers with Down’s Syndrome. Other acts included local drag queen Sassi Afrika, Leamington rock band Man Made Moon, international house music artist Amrick Channa, and Olly Alexander tribute, Starstruck. Speakers on stage included the chairman of Warwick District Council Cllr Rob Margrave, the Mayor of Leamington Cllr Judith Clarke, and Warwickshire’s only LGBT+ MP, Rachel Taylor.

Warwickshire Pride’s chair of trustees, Daniel Browne, said: “This year’s Warwickshire Pride was by far the most successful and well attended, but also the most stressful to organise.

"We experienced the most hate I have ever known in over ten years of organising this event. Online hate was shocking, the threats we received were scary, and the vandalism of the festival site was disturbing. I have to say that Warwickshire Police have been incredible over the last few weeks, and I must pay tribute to how swiftly and professionally they have handled the reporting and investigating of the criminal acts against us. They helped to keep everyone safe on the day too, as did Warwick District Council’s community wardens.

"It was a reassuring presence and helped the festival to go as well as it did. To see thousands of people showing their Pride and their support was fabulous. All the hate did was bring people together. The hate showed that love is stronger and that Pride is very much still needed."

This year’s festival was kindly sponsored by National Grid, Mister V Street Food, Coventry Building Society, Third Kind Games, The Cycle Recycler, Net Visibility, The Keys, Ridleys Coaches, Telent, Bravissimo, Glitzy Vintage Jewellery, and Nixon Acupuncture.

Further information visit www.warwickshirepride.co.uk