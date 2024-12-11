The launch of the Leamington Christmas Tree Festival
The trees have all been sponsored by local businesses, charities and not for profit organisations
Hundreds of people visited the church over the weekend to experience some festive joy and see which trees the judges, which consisted of Father Christopher, Stephanie Kerr from BID Leamington and Cllr Sidney Syson, had picked as this year's winners.
After much deliberation, the group announced the Best in Show as the entry by Warwickshire Stitchers with Scandinavian decorations made by their talented members.
The ‘Best Tree Decorated by Young People’ was awarded to Milverton Primary School for their creativity and passion for recycling. Their festive display was a true celebration of creativity and community spirit.
The ‘Best Use of Upcycling’ went to ‘Milverton Terrace Art Club’ a non profit charity that provides residential care for adults with learning disabilities. Their art club provides a safe space for creativity for their customers and friends in the community and nurture relationships whilst having fun.
All the trees reflect the interests and passions of the participants with three ‘Highly Commended’ awards going to Flourish charity who support the self esteem and well-being of girls in Warwickshire, The Carolyn Rose School of Sewing, a local sewing School, Fabric, and Haberdashery and the Leamington Studio Artists charity which is dedicated to supporting artists in the area.
David Clargo, of organisers Whittle Productions said: “We are overwhelmed with the creativity and hard work all the sponsors have given to ensure the festival feels quite special and magical.”
The festival is also fundraising for Molly Ollys, which supports children and adults with life limiting illnesses.
They are present throughout the festival with their special charity raffle.
The festival closes on Sunday (December 15) and a selection of trees and their decorations donated by the sponsors will find their way to the Helping Hands charity and Esther Women’s project which supports local vulnerable residents.
On Monday (December 16 the organisers) Whittle Productions will host a flash tree sale from 3pm to 5pm with all potted Christmas trees being sold for £10.
The church will be hosting various services throughout December for which nformation can be found at www.allsaintschurchleamington.co.uk .