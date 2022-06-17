The Red Arrows will fly over Harborough today (Friday) – starring local RAF pilot Patrick Kershaw

The Red Arrows are set to fly over Market Harborough today (Friday)

The Red Arrows are set to fly over Market Harborough today (Friday) – and they’ll be starring local RAF pilot Patrick Kershaw.

Flt Lt Kershaw, 36, passed a tough recruitment and assessment course to be selected to join the Royal Air Force’s world-famous aerobatic team with flying colours last year.

Nominated to be Red 3 for 2022, the Typhoon fighter pilot is due to fly his flame red Hawk T1 jet over Market Harborough at about 3.10pm this afternoon.

The Red Arrows are set to fly over Market Harborough today (Friday) – here is the map

The Red Arrows will be charging over Harborough district, including the villages of Tugby and Cranoe, after taking off from their historic base at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire.

Flt Lt Kershaw and the rest of the nine-strong Red Arrows will then speed south over Great Oxendon, Clipston and Naseby as they head down to Bournemouth on the south coast.

The RAF’s iconic display team will be performing in front of thousands of excited spectators at the Isle of Wight Festival tonight.

Talking exclusively to the Harborough Mail last November, Flt Lt Kershaw told us that he felt “honoured and privileged” to become part of the elite air force unit.

Flt Lt Patrick Kershaw

And he promised to give his family and friends in Market Harborough a wave the next time he flew over the town.

“It’s an absolute honour and a privilege to join the Red Arrows team for 2022.

“It still does seem very surreal, I have to pinch myself at times that I’ve done it!

“It’s just incredible.

“It’s a huge responsibility as well because we are showcasing the best of the Royal Air Force and representing the RAF as well as the UK,” said married Flt Lt Kershaw, who’s carried out challenging operational missions over war-torn Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and Libya.

“And all of us in the Red Arrows have to trust each other implicitly with our lives.

“I’m really looking forward to flying over my home town of Market Harborough with the Red Arrows over the next three years.

“And I’ll be giving all of my family and friends in the town and area an extra-special wave, I’ll be very proud,” said Flt Lt Kershaw, whose parents Graham and Christine live near Market Harborough.