The search is on for Warwick Castle's Trebuchet Master's Apprentice - do you have what it takes?

The search is on to find one brave individual to become the Trebuchet Master’s Apprentice for a day and help defend Warwick Castle in new show, the Legend of the Trebuchet.

Following months of construction both at a specialist workshop and on-site, Warwick Castle is set to take charge of the 18m tall, 22-tonne replica siege warfare machine.

On April 1, the siege machine will return, which will see trained castle experts launch at the castle’s Riverside Arena.

One person is being given the chance to become the apprentice to the Trebuchet Master, taking part in the new show as it launches 90kg projectiles up to 300m.

The apprentice will also win four tickets for their friends and family to support them in their training, and an overnight stay in lodge in the Knight’s Village.

To enter, follow the @warwickcastleofficial account on Instagram, like the post about the Trebuchet Master’s Apprentice, share to your story and tag three friends.

The competition closes at midday on Friday, March 3, Entrants must be 18+. The winner will be contacted by @warwickcastleofficial only.

The Legend of the Trebuchet show will take place twice a day every day until November 5 and is included in the price of general admission tickets.

The new replica siege machine replaces the previous trebuchet at Warwick Castle, which, for more than decade, launched projectiles into the air under the watch of a specially trained Trebuchet Master, before it fell into disrepair and could no longer be launched.

