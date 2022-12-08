There's still time to enter awards celebrating inspirational women across Warwickshire

There are 22 categories in the awards this year

Tracey McAtamney and Sandra Godley. Photo supplied

There are still a few weeks left for people in Warwickshire to enter awards dedicated to recognising inspirational women across the UK.

The fifth Ladies First Professional Development Awards will celebrate success stories while also raising funds and awareness for two Midlands charities, The Memory Box Foundation and Coventry Foodbank.

Advertisement

New categories celebrating creatives will be among the 22 this year, including Outstanding Woman In Sport, Outstanding Woman In Creative Arts and The Sandra Godley Music Award.

Advertisement

They are all categories which are close to the heart of one of Coventry’s own best-known creatives, Sandra Godley.

The TV and radio presenter and MOBO-nominated musician, said: “Music, sport and creativity are all extensions of wellbeing and mental health and we’re reflecting that through these award categories.

Advertisement

“Our communities need more role models, especially for young people. The more people can see others ‘like them‘ receiving awards, the better our communities will be envisioned.

“I’m also encouraged to see many passionate women stepping out and nominating themselves. This is so good. There is just so much talent out there to celebrate.

Advertisement

"I’m incredibly proud to be raising a diverse platform for people to shine.

“We’re getting enquiries nationally and internationally too, including the USA. This is really exciting as it shows that people are noticing what we’re doing and want to be part of it. Bring on the awards.”

Advertisement

The awards also honour, among others, New Business of the Year, Excellence In STEM, Unique Business, Family Business of the Year and Woman of Courage and see the return of the popular men’s category, Man of the Year.

Sandra Godley is also one half of the Ladies First leadership team, alongside Tracey McAtamney, from Balsall Common.

Advertisement

Tracey was this year named a Jubilee Awards’ Platinum Champion for her work with her charity Surviving Bereavement.

Her new Memory Box Foundation, being launched in January, provides free Memory Boxes for children and young adults coping with bereavement and supports pop-up Bereavement Cafes in Coventry, Kenilworth, Warwick, Balsall Common, Leamington, Solihull and Stratford.

Advertisement

Ahead of this year’s awards, she said: “We are already inspired by the quality of entries we’ve received so far.

"But please keep nominating those special women in your life, whether it is a family member, work colleague, friend or someone who has made a difference to your life or the lives of others.

Advertisement

"We want to hear their story. It is wonderful to be celebrating the successes of so many wonderful women of all ages and backgrounds.”

The event, which is being sponsored by Janine Edwards Wealth Management of Balsall Common, Pertemps and Alsters Kelley, will also be raising money for The Memory Box Foundation and Coventry Foodbank.

Advertisement

Closing date for entries is January 6 and finalists will be selected by a panel at a judging event in February, ahead of an awards ceremony at Coombe Abbey in March.

For further information about how to nominate, go to: https://ladiesfirstnetwork.co.uk/gallery-ladies-first-awards-2022/

Advertisement