There's still time to get tickets for boxing shows in Warwick - which are returning for the first time in over a decade

Young boxers between the ages of seven and 28 are pitting their wits against challengers from nearby boxing clubs next month, including Leamington and Oxford, with all funds raised being put back into the club. Photo supplied

Warwick Boxing Gym was set up in April 2021 in reaction to a number of years of boxing inactivity in the town following the closure of Turpin Boys Club.

Since it opened, young boxers between the ages of 7 and 28 are being taught life skills like discipline and respect, as well as how to box.

And on Friday, September 2, Warwick Boxing Gym will host its first fight night at the Nelson Club in Warwick.

The card will contain boxers aged 11 through 18 competing across a number of weight classes.

Doors open at 7pm, with the boxing due to start at 7.30pm.

Sam Newey, coach at Warwick Boxing Gym, said: “We’ve been growing steadily in popularity since we opened, but recently boxing has really hit the spotlight in the region thanks to the success of local sportsmen like Lewis Williams who won Commonwealth gold – and it’s great that this has translated into interest in Warwick Boxing Gym.

“It’s fantastic that less than eighteen months after opening we’re now in a position to host our first boxing show, which is testament to the commitment, keenness and talent shown by our fledgling fighters and committed trainers who invest their spare time in the club.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming our counterparts from Leamington and Oxford, as well as Coventry and Birmingham, to our unique show that will showcase boxing amateurs from across the Midlands and further afield.

“Thank you to our sponsors Jambavan, New Rock Construction Ltd, Warwick Electrical and The Bathroom Company Warwick for their ongoing support.”

The event follows a successful first awards evening, where Team England’s Lewis Williams, gold medallist at the Commonwealth Games, was on hand to present Warwick Boxing Gym fighters with their prizes.

Tickets will be available on the door, and cash-only tickets are on sale at Warwick Boxing Gym.

A Sugar Ray Robinson v Randolph Turpin programme from their famous clash in September 1951 will be auctioned in between two of the bouts on the night to raise additional income for the club.

“Following this event, my hope is that we can host subsequent fight nights and generate more sponsorship opportunities that will enable us to make ongoing improvements to the club,” Sam added.

“But the most important thing is to increase the number of Warwick Boxing Club boxers and open up new doors for them in the world of sport.

“I love the sport and enjoy giving back to people in my community and helping youngsters not only defend themselves but develop skills that are equally as effective both inside and outside of the ring.”

Warwick Boxing Gym at Emscote School runs newcomer sessions on a Monday 6.30pm to 8pm and Tuesday from 5.30pm to 8pm, as well as training for carded boxers on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6.30pm to 8pm and on a Sunday between 11am and 12.30pm.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact David Dillon on 07711078945.