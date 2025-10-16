'This must be what winning the lottery feels like!' Warwick resident's wish to safely enjoy her garden again comes true
Gail Copping, who receives regular home care support from the team at Caremark Warwick, was selected as one of 20 recipients across the UK to have a personal wish granted through the company’s Care for a Wish initiative – a national campaign launched to mark the company’s 20th anniversary.
Gail’s garden had become unsafe due to damaged paving and rotten wood around her raised beds.
The garden makeover was arranged by Caremark and saw repairs made to the paving to improve access and wood replaced around the raised beds so Gail can enjoy growing vegetables again.
The bird baths were also cleaned to encourage wildlife back into the garden.
Commenting on having her wish come true, Gail said: “I was astounded and surprised. My garden is my happy place as it helps me physically and emotionally.
"Since my illness and a bad fall, I have lost a lot of independence and confidence so access to my garden helps me stay active.
"This must be what winning the lottery feels like! I am very thankful and grateful to Caremark.”
David Glover, joint CEO of Caremark, said: “It’s incredibly humbling to be able to grant these wishes for the people we care for. Every single entry we received was meaningful, and the ones we’ve been able to fulfil have been especially poignant.
"These wishes are all about the opportunity for our customers to have moments of joy and connection and create new memories that will be cherished.
“Making experiences happen for our wonderful customers like Gail is a complete privilege.
"It speaks to the very essence of who we are as a home care provider — committed to enhancing quality of life, not just meeting care needs.
“This campaign isn’t only a celebration of 20 years – it’s a reminder of why we do what we do.
"We’re here to support people’s wellbeing, dignity and joy as we all believe life is for living, not just existing.”