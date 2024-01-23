Thousands of new trees and hedgerows to be planted across Warwick district this winter

Pictured with participating farmers from left to right: Amy Bambridge – Heart of England Forest, project delivery officer, Wilf Rake – Heart of England Forest, Trees Call to Action project apprentice, Tobey Jones - Heart of England Forest, Trees Call to Action project apprentice, Councillor Ian Davison, Leader Warwick District Council, Cllr James Kennedy - WDC, portfolio holder for climate. Photo supplied

Thousands of new trees and hedgerows are once again set to be planted across the Warwick district this winter thanks to a partnership with the farming community.

This is the second year that Warwick District Council has funded the supply of more than 6,000 trees to local farms with the support of the Warwickshire Rural Hub, Warwickshire Wildlife Trust and the Heart of England Forest.

Participating farms picked up their packs of saplings last week, which will be planted to restore hedgerows and create new woodland areas.

Councillor Ian Davison, leader of Warwick District Council, said: “I’m delighted to see the continuation of this partnership with local landowners.

“The growing network will make a positive impact on our tree canopy cover across the district and is in line with our aims to improve biodiversity.

“Thanks go to our partners at the Warwickshire Rural Hub, Warwickshire Wildlife Trust, and the Heart of England Forest for the work they have done to promote the scheme and to collate and advise on the orders received.”

Lucy Hawker, Dunsmore living landscape scheme manager, added: “Warwickshire Wildlife Trust is pleased to support this vital programme, enabling landowners to improve habitat connectivity across Warwick district and create more space for nature whilst helping to combat climate change.”