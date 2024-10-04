Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three pubs in Kenilworth have been listed in the latest edition of CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide.

The Campaign for Real Ale’s (CAMRA) Good Beer Guide is marking its 52nd edition, which lists 4,500 of the best pubs across the UK.

The pubs in the guide have been chosen by the branch and national members of CAMRA who score the real ale they have at the establishment.

Three pubs in Kenilworth have been named in CAMRA's Good Beer Guide for 2025.

These scores are collated and verified to form the basis of the entries into the guide.

In the guide there are 48 Warwickshire pubs listed – with six of these being new entries.

Kenilworth, which comes under the Coventry and District branch for CAMRA, has three entries for the 2025 guide, they are:

Ale Rooms and Gin Bar in Smalley Place

The Good Beer Guide describes the Ale Rooms as "a light, airy and welcoming contemporary bar in a pleasant location". It added that there are “up to six changing real ales are on offer, and a large selection of gins”.

Engine in Mill End

The Engine has been described in the guide as: “a very comfortable single-roomed pub close to Kenilworth Common and the railway line.

It adds: “The pub is community and charity focused, and was presented with the Heart of Community Award in 2020, against stiff national competition.”

Old Bakery in High Street

Mentioning the Old Baker, The Good Beer Guide said “this independent, family-run free house offers frequently changing guest ales and quality coffee.” It was also named the local CAMRA Pub of the Year 2024.

Warwick also had six pubs featured in the guide – which is one up from last year.

There were also many others listed within south Warwickshire including pubs in Moreton Morrell, Norton Lindsey and Bubbenhall.

CAMRA Chairman Ash Corbett-Collins said: “ CAMRA’s mission is to ensure support from the Government as well as tangible legislation to protect pubs in this country.

"By next year’s edition of the Guide, we want to be talking about the beer and pub trade growing with the support of communities and parliament alike.”

The newest edition was published on September 26, and is available to order now from: https://shop1.camra.org.uk/product/the-good-beer-guide-2025/

For more information about CAMRA go to: https://camra.org.uk/