Organisers said last year’s event was a ‘smash hit’ with thousands enjoying hot weather.

Tickets are now on sale for the Warwick Thai festival which returns this summer.

Warwick Rotary Club is partnering with Magic of Thailand once again to bring traders, dancers, musicians and monks to the town.

Warwick Thai Festival will be returning to the town in July. Photo supplied

The festival will be taking place on July 8 and 9 will open from 10.30am to 6pm on both days, with the racecourse hosting Buddhist monks, Thai boxers, dancers and musicians, with stalls selling Thai food, drinks, spices, crafts, and massages.

Buddhist Monks will start the festival off with their ceremonies, and the traditional reception of gifts from the traders.

On stage throughout the day will be a top class presentation of Thai culture, with dancing, lady boys, music, Thai boxing and cookery demonstrations.

The event is supported by Warwick Castle, Kia cars and Tourism Authority of Thailand, with Warwick District Council advising on delivering a safe event.

Proceeds raised by the Rotary Club will go to charitable causes.

Tickets are on sale for £5 each in advance online from Skiddles. To purchase tickets online go to: http://skiddle.com/e/36286669

Tickets will also be available on the gate on the days of the festival.

