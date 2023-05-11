The Giant Irish Deer skeleton, Oisin, who lives at Warwick’s Market Hall Museum, will be having a makeover next week.

The skeleton was originally assembled in the mid nineteenth century following excavation from a peat bog in Ireland.

Since then, the 13,000-year-old skeleton has developed a few creaks and cracks, partly due to the weight of the skull and antlers, and the process of constructing the original iron mounts.

Oisin the deer at the Market Hall Museum in Warwick. Photo supplied by Warwickshire County Council

A commissioned professional conservator will work to right a few of the wrongs, make good a few cracks and chips, and generally clean up the skeleton, which has accumulated a lot of ground-in dirt and dust over the decades.

The makeover will involve temporarily removing Oisin’s head and antlers.

The Giant Deer lived roughly 500,000 to 8,000 years ago, ranging from Siberia to Ireland.

They measured up to 2.1m (7ft) at the shoulder with impressive antlers measuring up to 3.6m (12ft) from tip to tip. Their remains are best known from Ireland, where countless skeletons and bones turned up in the peat bogs as they were dug on a large scale for fuel.

Warwickshire Museum’s Irish Giant Deer was named ‘Oisin’ (Gaelic for ‘young deer’) by public vote in 2010.

Oisin is also well known on Twitter (@OisinTheDeer) where he ‘comments’ on museum activities, news, natural history and archaeology.

Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for environment, climate and culture, Cllr Heather Timms, said: “It is of great importance that our expert curators conserve and protect Warwickshire’s museum collections for the continual enjoyment of residents and visitors alike.