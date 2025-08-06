Tickets on sale for Leamington charity dining event which takes place at some of the finest restaurants around the town
Now in its eighth year, the evening has raised thousands of pounds for charities and Leamington Rotary Club is looking to break last year’s record profit of £4,800.
Ten independent restaurants will be taking part on Tuesday, September 16, and organisers are expecting a bumper turnout.
“We had more than more than 200 diners join us last year and we are hoping to exceed that this year,” said organiser and Rotarian Linda John.
The event, part of this year’s Leamington Rotary Club centenary celebrations, is being sponsored by Winkworth Estate Agents, Rollason’s Law
and Caremark.
The evening will start at 6.30 pm with a drinks reception at All Saints’ Church in Priory Terrace, before groups of diners are taken to their three selected restaurants.
More than £20,000 has been raised by these dinners, half of which has gone to charities and causes based in and around Leamington.
This year’s beneficiaries will be Parkinsons UK and You Can Flourish, a Leamington charity offering one-to-one mentoring for girls dealing with
anxiety, pressures and low self-esteem.
Tickets for the drinks reception and three-course dinner are priced at £47 and can be purchased online at tickettailor.com/events/royalleamingtonsparotaryclub.co.uk
Leamington Rotary Club, celebrating its 100th anniversary, is looking to expand its membership this year and anyone interested in joining can contact [email protected] by email.