Tighter parking measures rolled out for schools in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth

Tighter parking measures have been rolled out at schools in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth.

The new measures will be enforced from September 1.

Warwickshire County Council said uniformed officers will be patrolling designated school sites in the county to monitor compliance, engage with drivers and parents, and raise awareness about the importance of safe and legal parking near schools.

Tighter parking restrictions outside schools across Warwickshire have been rolled out. Shutterstock

Drivers found to be parking in violation of the restrictions will be issued Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs).

The council added that “despite reminders to parents and carers about the importance of safe and legal parking near schools, unsafe, inconsiderate parking is still an ongoing concern for teachers, parents and residents”.

Enforcement measures are set to include:

School Keep Clear Zones:

Vehicles parked in these restricted areas during operational hours will be issued a Penalty Charge Notice (PCN) of £70, reduced to £35 if paid within 14 days.

Across the county, all school Keep Clear sites in phase one are supported by a Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) enabling us to enforce. For continuity across all schools, going forward, all School Keep Clear zig zag lines are enforceable between 8am and 5pm - Monday to Friday.

Children, parents/carers and staff access the site throughout the school day—not just during drop-off and pick-up. All-day enforcement, Monday to Friday prevents obstructive parking and maintains clear visibility for safe crossing. A fixed time window also provides clarity for drivers, improving compliance and reducing risk.

Where applicable, parking on double yellow lines, which indicate no waiting at any time, will also be strictly enforced. Offenders will receive a PCN of £70, also reduced to £35 if paid within 14 days.

The schools in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth where the measures are being rolled out:

Bishops Itchington Primary School

Long Itchington CofE Academy

Moreton Morrell CofE Primary School

St Mary's Catholic Primary School, Southam

Wellesbourne CofE Primary School

Barford St Peter's CofE Primary School

Briar Hill Infant School, Whitnash

Burton Green Church of England Academy

Clinton Primary School, Kenilworth

Emscote Infant School, Warwick

Kingsway Community Primary School, Leamington

Lillington Nursery and Primary School

Our Lady & St Teresa's Catholic Primary School, Cubbington

Priors Field Primary School, Kenilworth

St Anthony's Catholic Primary School, Leamington

St John's Primary School, Kenilworth

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Whitnash

St. Margaret's CofE Junior School, Whitnash

St. Nicholas CofE Primary School, Kenilworth

Telford Infant School, Lillington

Telford Junior School, Lillington

Thorns Community Infant School, Kenilworth

This initiative is supported by the Road Safety Education Team, which is responsible for delivering Warwickshire’s Safe and Active Schools programme.

Cllr Jennifer Warren, portfolio holder for transport and planning at Warwickshire County Council, said: “School Keep Clear zones have various benefits. Clearly the safety of the children, parents and staff is key but also it will greatly improve air quality in the school environment and will give children the opportunity to walk from the car to school each day, which is beneficial to physical health and readiness to learn.

“We hope that all parents and carers comply with the regulations so that this important scheme can be introduced with minimal disruption.”

The list of schools across the county in which parking restrictions will be enforced can be found here or by going to: https://api.warwickshire.gov.uk/documents/WCCC-1980322935-3291