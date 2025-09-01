Two Warwick restaurants named as winners at national awards

Two restaurants in Warwick have been named as winners at a national awards ceremony.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Castle Balti Indian restaurant in the St John’s area of Warwick was ‘Restaurant of the Year’, and Mexicanos Tapas and Cocktails in Jury Street was named ‘Best Newcomer of the Year’ at the Master Chef Business Hospitality and Excellence Awards 2025.

Castle Balti has been open in the town for more than 20 years – with some changes of ownership along the way – and Mexicanos Tapas and Cocktails opened in the town in November 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Left shows Members of the team at Castle Balti team with their award (left to right): Abdul Wahid, managing director, Ruhul Amin, chef/partner, Nurul Sarder, managing director and Tanvir Sarder, manager (Photo supplied) and right shows one of the team members from Mexicanos Tapas and Cocktails with the award (photo by Mexicanos Tapas and Cocktails)

Both restaurants were named as finalists earlier in August – with each one up against two other competitors per category.

The winners were announced an event, expo and gala dinner at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole on August 27.

First launched in 2015, the Master Chef Promotions Awards recognise excellence in hospitality businesses across the country, giving them the opportunity to showcase their talent and dedication to the industry.

Speaking about the award win, Nurul Sarder, managing director at Castle Balti, said: “This award is a true honour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the team at Castle Balti team with their award left to right: Abdul Wahid, managing director, Ruhul Amin, chef/partner, Nurul Sarder, managing director and Tanvir Sarder, manager. Photo supplied

“It’s our customers and the local community that make Castle Balti a great place.

"We would like to thank each and every diner for your loyalty. This award is for you.

"Our quest is simple, to offer great value, honest food in a homely environment.

"We are not a fine dining restaurant and this award just goes to show that quality dining is not always exclusive to the most expensive venues.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the team members from Mexicanos Tapas and Cocktails with the award (photo by Mexicanos Tapas and Cocktails)

Speaking about their award, a spokesperson from Mexicanos Tapas & Cocktails said: “We are proud to share that Mexicanos Tapas & Cocktails has been awarded Best Newcomer of the Year by the MasterChef Promotion Hospitality Awards.

“From the very first day we opened, your support has been incredible, and we thank each and every guest who has been part of our journey.”

During the week of the award win, Mexicanos Tapas & Cocktails did also receive some backlash from residents on social media due to fireworks being set off during the late evening.

Addressing this the spokesperson added: “I would also like to personally apologise for the small fireworks celebration carried out by my team in honour of this achievement.

"We truly did not mean to cause any disturbance and sincerely apologise for any inconvenience.”