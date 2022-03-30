The menu line-up for Warwick's Pub in the Park festival, which is due to be held in June, has been announced

The Pub in the Park team has announced the menu line-up for the festival coming to Warwick later this year.

From June 10 to 12, Pub in the Park will transform St Nicholas’ Park into a food-lovers haven serving a selection of dishes created by some of the most talented chefs in the UK.

The star line-up of pubs and restaurants include The Hand & Flowers by Tom Kerridge, The Hardwick by Stephen Terry, The Butchers Social by Mike Bullard, Café Spice Namasté by Cyrus Todiwala, Atul Kochhar’s Restaurant and Andrew Pern’s The Star Inn.

Tom Kerridge’s The Hand & Flowers will be serving a pork belly and smoked cod’s roe taco, served with apple ketchup, crackling and pickled red onion as well as his rendition of a classic British steak and ale pie.

Atul Kochhar will return with his best-selling Murgh Tikka Masala Pie - tikka masala, mash, berry chutney alongside Malabar Meen Kari – spiced fish curry with tomato and coconut.

The Star Inn will be serving their signature ‘Spiced K.F.P’ AKA Kentucky fried pheasant, siracha slaw, Henderson’s hot wing sauce toasted sesame.

For seafood fans, Warwick's own Rose & Crown will be serving tempura battered king prawns with ginger and soy dressing and for the veggies a Shawarma spiced hummus, dukkah roast tomatoes and pepper with corn tortillas.

The Cross at Kenilworth will be returning with an eight-hour braised beef accompanied with mash, glace carrot, ale sauce, pickled walnut and crispy onion.

Café Spice Namaste will be bringing its parsee lamb kotlet with homemade tomato sauce in a bun and The Hardwick will be bringing the Spanish vibes in the form of crispy chicken and chorizo tortilla wrap with Spanish La Mancha cheese, aioli and patatas bravas and The Butcher’s Social vegan barbeque cauliflower wings served with white Alabama sauce and crispy onions.

Bourbon whiskey brand, Buffalo Trace has teamed up with James Knappett’s The Cadogan Arms to serve up dishes that pair perfectly with their drinks menu including crispy boneless Cornish lamb ribs with anchovy and sorrel yoghurt and buttermilk fried chicken, cheese sauce and Bubbledog’s hot sauce.

The Warwick menu has been unveiled as part of Pub in the Park’s PUB 150 - a menu of 150 dishes that will be served by 39 award-winning pubs and restaurants across the Pub in the Park 2022 tour.

The music line-up is better than ever with showstopping performances from music hit-makers including McFly, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Natalie Imbruglia, Gok Wan DJ set, Lightning Seeds, The Bohemians, Huey Morgan DJ set and more.

Across the weekend, celebrity chefs James Martin and Ravneet Gill will be hosting the festival in Warwick.

Festival Director, Miranda Martin, said: “I’m so excited to finally reveal our incredible menus for Pub in the Park Warwick, it will be the tastiest festival menu you’ll get your hands on this summer.

"We’re delighted to be welcoming the hottest names in food right now, who have created these mouth-watering dishes.

"You can graze your way around the show, whilst letting your hair down to our fab music acts – what could be better.”