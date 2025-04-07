Tours of Warwick's historic Court House set to return

Tours of Warwick's historic Court House are due to restart this month. Photo by Unlocking Warwick

Tours of the historic Court House in Warwick town centre are due to return this month.

From Easter Saturday (April 19), Unlocking Warwick, the team of Warwick Town Council volunteers, will be restarting their free Court House Tours on selected Saturdays for visitors and residents.

And this year the Court House will be marking its 300-year anniversary.

A tour of the ballroom inside the Court House. Photo by Unlocking Warwick

Between 10.30am and 11.15am, guests will be able to walk around the Grade-I listed building in Jury Street, which is now home to the town council, Visitor Information Centre and Warwickshire Yeomanry Museum.

Guides will tell of the building’s construction in 1725 after the Great Fire of Warwick, and introduce visitors to the 1100-year history of the town.

Unlocking Warwick’s Rick Thompson said: “This will be our ninth year of conducting summer tours round the Court House.

"During the tours, as well as talking about the 300-year-old Court House, the guides will relate stories of some of the big personalities that shaped Warwick after its founding in the tenth century by Aethelflaed, the Anglo-Saxon Lady of the Mercians.

"Why six hundred years later were the town’s burgesses ejected from their Guildhall at the Westgate by Robert Dudley, Earl of Leycester, and obliged to move to the present site? And how did the Great Fire in 1694 change the face of the county town?

“After Easter, the Court House Tours will be on the following Saturdays throughout the summer: May 3 and 31, July 5 and 26, August 30, and during Heritage Open Days on September 13 and 20.

"You can reserve your place on a tour by calling the Visitor Information Centre on 01926 492212.”