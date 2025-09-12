Town centre street in Warwick set to close for roadworks this month after previous delays

The diversion route in place while Church Street is closed. Photo supplied by Warwickshire County Council

A street in Warwick town centre is set to close for roadworks later this month after the work has previously been postponed.

Church Street in Warwick is due to be closed on Sunday September 28, 9.30am-3.30pm.

Warwickshire County Council said the work involves ‘carriageway maintenance of block and associated works’.

According to the previous public notices published by the council, work had been scheduled to take place on July 6 but were rescheduled for September 7 and then postponed and rescheduled again for September 28.

A diversion will be in place and access to Church Street will be closed from the junction with Northgate Street.

The diversion will take traffic onto the A429 High Street via Old Square, New Street, Market Place, Market Street and Bowling Green Street.

Parts of the diversion is restricted for vehicles over 7.5t and for long vehicles.

For more information, the council’s contractor Balfour Beatty can be contacted on: 03452 415 302.

For more public notices go to: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/