Warwick's 'Potato Lady' overwhelmed by community's support on her return to town

Warwick’s ‘Potato Lady’ says she has been overwhelmed by the support by the community when she brought her business back to the town centre this week.

Nina Kelly, who lives in Shrewley, runs a jacket potato business called Posh Potatoes that she regularly sets up in Market Place.

She is well known in the community, having served residents and visitors for around eight years.

Nina Kelly has been left overwhelmed by the support by the community when she brought her business back to the town centre this week. Photo supplied

Back in April, Nina broke her shoulder, which left her unable to work.

This led to her setting up a fundraising page, appealing for the community to rally around her to help save her business until she could get back on her feet.

The online fundraiser, which reached more than £6,000, was also boosted by fellow jacket potato seller and national Tik Tok star The Spud Man, who helped spread the word of Nina’s plight to his many social media viewers.

Now five months on Nina has been able to bring her popular potatoes back to Warwick.

Nina returned with her potatoes this week. Photos supplied

She said: “It has been staggering. There have been days where the queue has been all the way back to the museum.

"It’s been amazing and I was nearly in tears all of Monday, which was my first day back.

"Everyone has been so fantastic.

"The welcome back was unbelievable and people’s reactions have blown me away."

As well as being amazed by the welcome back, Nina also wants to thank the community for its support.

She said: “I want to say a massive thank you to everyone for how amazingly supportive they have been financially, mentally and physically.

"It is because of the people of Warwick that this business is still going.

"It wasn’t for them I would’ve been gone, sold up and broken-hearted.

"I am so grateful for the support people have shown over the last five months, including my family, friends and strangers. I also want to thank the Spud Man and his followers.

"The bone in my arm has completely healed and I have 90 per cent movement now so now I’m working on strengthening.

“I might not be in Warwick all five days at the moment but do look out for me to see if I am there.

"The only reason I am back is because of the people of Warwick so thank you.”