Warwick's 'Potato Lady' overwhelmed by community's support on her return to town

By Kirstie Smith
Published 10th Sep 2025, 09:18 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2025, 09:37 BST
Warwick’s ‘Potato Lady’ says she has been overwhelmed by the support by the community when she brought her business back to the town centre this week.

Nina Kelly, who lives in Shrewley, runs a jacket potato business called Posh Potatoes that she regularly sets up in Market Place.

Most Popular
placeholder image
Read More
In pictures: The Leamington Food & Drink Festival 2025

She is well known in the community, having served residents and visitors for around eight years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Nina Kelly has been left overwhelmed by the support by the community when she brought her business back to the town centre this week. Photo suppliedplaceholder image
Nina Kelly has been left overwhelmed by the support by the community when she brought her business back to the town centre this week. Photo supplied

Back in April, Nina broke her shoulder, which left her unable to work.

This led to her setting up a fundraising page, appealing for the community to rally around her to help save her business until she could get back on her feet.

The online fundraiser, which reached more than £6,000, was also boosted by fellow jacket potato seller and national Tik Tok star The Spud Man, who helped spread the word of Nina’s plight to his many social media viewers.

Now five months on Nina has been able to bring her popular potatoes back to Warwick.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Nina returned with her potatoes this week. Photos suppliedplaceholder image
Nina returned with her potatoes this week. Photos supplied

She said: “It has been staggering. There have been days where the queue has been all the way back to the museum.

"It’s been amazing and I was nearly in tears all of Monday, which was my first day back.

"Everyone has been so fantastic.

"The welcome back was unbelievable and people’s reactions have blown me away."

As well as being amazed by the welcome back, Nina also wants to thank the community for its support.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She said: “I want to say a massive thank you to everyone for how amazingly supportive they have been financially, mentally and physically.

"It is because of the people of Warwick that this business is still going.

"It wasn’t for them I would’ve been gone, sold up and broken-hearted.

"I am so grateful for the support people have shown over the last five months, including my family, friends and strangers. I also want to thank the Spud Man and his followers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The bone in my arm has completely healed and I have 90 per cent movement now so now I’m working on strengthening.

“I might not be in Warwick all five days at the moment but do look out for me to see if I am there.

"The only reason I am back is because of the people of Warwick so thank you.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice