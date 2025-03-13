Left to right shows: Hellen Dodsworth, Head Teacher pf Warwick Preparatory School, Lily Polo-Richards, from the Warwick Preparatory School Association (WPSA) and Jason Taplin, project manager from Tyto Contracting. Photo supplied

A traditional red phone box in Warwick have been given much-needed repairs after it vandalised.

Warwick Preparatory School Association (WPSA) teamed up with Tyto Contracting to repair the phone box, which is located near Eastgate in Castle Hill.

The iconic British phone box was said to need “essential repairs due to vandalism”.

The project aimed to preserve the cultural heritage of the phone box while enhancing its aesthetic appeal. The project was supported by Wigley Investment Holdings, Roman Glass and Warwickshire Decorating Contracts.

Warwick Preparatory School’s headteacher, Hellen Dodsworth, said: “Giving new life to the phone box has been a wonderful project for our school community.

"It has provided our students with a valuable lesson in the importance of heritage and the impact of community efforts in preserving our history.”

British phone boxes, designed by Sir Giles Gilbert Scott, have been a symbol of British culture since their introduction in the 1920s.

These iconic red structures have become an integral part of the British landscape, representing a bygone era of communication.

Clare Harding, chair of the WPSA, said: “We believe in the importance of contributing to both our school and the wider community.

"This project exemplifies what WPSA stands for – fostering a sense of community and preserving our shared heritage.”

Jason Taplin, project manager at Tyto Contracting, added: “We are delighted to help with essential repairs for this beautiful phone box.

"It stands as a testament to our commitment to preserving the heritage of Warwick and ensuring that future generations can appreciate these historical landmarks.”