Traffic delays expected with 11 weeks of lane closures on A46 near Kenilworth and Leamington on the way

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Motorists are being warned about potential traffic delays due to lane closures on the A46 near Stoneleigh.

The work is expected to take about 11 weeks, from April through to August.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Motorists are being warned about potential traffic delays due to lane closures on A46 Stoneleigh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work will start on the morning of Wednesday April 24, when the A46 will be reduce to two lanes between Stonebridge Highway Junction (Stivichall) and the Leamington Road Junction (Thickthorn).

The operators said that this is allow the scheme to progress safely while a council contractor is working in the verges.

The lane closures will remain in place until the evening of Sunday August 11.

Due to the reduction in road capacity, residents are advised to expect delays during peak times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Full overnight closures will be in place over the first two nights and final two nights to allow the safe installation and removal of the traffic management.

A signed diversion will be in place for the full closures.

In addition to Warwickshire County Council works, HS2 are constructing the A46 Box structure and will complete preparatory works by installing traffic management on the A46 between Thickthorn roundabout and A45 Stivichall Interchange.

This traffic management is a combination of lane restrictions and overnight carriageway closures between May and October followed by a closure in early 2025 to install the new structure.

The Council would like to thank residents for their patience whilst these works are carried out and apologies in advance for any inconvenience caused.