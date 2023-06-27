Register
Train photographer captures moment 'The Midland Pullman' comes through Warwick railway station

This photo was taken by budding photographer Peter Sumner who is known for his train images.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 27th Jun 2023, 15:46 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 15:46 BST

A budding photographer has captured the moment 'The Midland Pullman' came through Warwick railway station.

The train came through Warwick station on Saturday June 10 and Peter Sumner, who took the photo, said this could be the first time it has visited the station.

The Midland Pullman coming through Warwick Station. Photo by Peter SumnerThe Midland Pullman coming through Warwick Station. Photo by Peter Sumner
The Midland Pullman coming through Warwick Station. Photo by Peter Sumner
Peter took the photo at around 9pm.

Peter said: “HST power car No. 43055, and No. 43046 Geoff Drury made a rare sight at Warwick station, as they pass through to make a recreating of The Blue Pullman train, which I remember in the 1960s.

"This could be the first visit through Warwick station, as they work the return journey of The Settle and Carlisle Pullman from Gerrards Cross to Carlisle, and return.

“I can remember traveling on the original Birmingham Blue Pullman from Leamington Spa to Birmingham Snow Hill, and return in 1963.”