Train photographer captures moment 'The Midland Pullman' comes through Warwick railway station

This photo was taken by budding photographer Peter Sumner who is known for his train images.

A budding photographer has captured the moment 'The Midland Pullman' came through Warwick railway station.

The train came through Warwick station on Saturday June 10 and Peter Sumner, who took the photo, said this could be the first time it has visited the station.

The Midland Pullman coming through Warwick Station. Photo by Peter Sumner

Peter took the photo at around 9pm.

Peter said: “HST power car No. 43055, and No. 43046 Geoff Drury made a rare sight at Warwick station, as they pass through to make a recreating of The Blue Pullman train, which I remember in the 1960s.

"This could be the first visit through Warwick station, as they work the return journey of The Settle and Carlisle Pullman from Gerrards Cross to Carlisle, and return.