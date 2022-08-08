Trampoline Park in Warwick reopens after refurbishment works - here's what's new

Jump In Warwick has reopened its doors after undergoing refurbishment works. Photos supplied

A trampoline park in Warwick has reopened after undergoing refurbishment works.

Towards the end of July, Jump In reopened its unit at Tachbrook Park with new features including a four-tier interactive play frame for those aged five and under, a giant inflatable with slides and games, an interactive football pitch and party rooms.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The park has added new features such as inflatables. Photo supplied

The company says it has also created new jobs after reopening.

Maryanne Ford, a customer service supervisor at Jump In, said: “We are so excited to reopen Warwick after the wonderful refurbishment.

"I hear from young people’s charities that their children didn’t want to leave and parents who celebrated the child’s birthday party rebooking straight away – that is the best part of my job for sure.

"I am also excited about the job roles we’ve created here because at Jump In, there is a real opportunity for not just a job but a career if you want.”

The park has added new features such as inflatables. Photo supplied

Jump In spokesperson Miranda Ray added: “Over the last few years we have developed our activity offering to include unique Jump and Play areas with some of the very best soft play frames & the popular Clip and Climb.

"Add to that some extreme slides and giant inflatables and you have an adventure park like no other, right on your doorstep in Warwick.

“We’re also super proud of our recent LOTC (Learning Outside the Classroom) accreditation – we’re the first trampoline and activity park in the UK to be awarded this for running sessions for local schools and they are

The park has added new features such as games. Photo supplied

delighted.”