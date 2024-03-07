Treat mum for Mother's Day at Kenilworth castle this coming Sunday
English Heritage is encouraging people to treat their mums for Mother’s Day at Kenilworth Castle this coming Sunday (March 10).
And the charity also has several events and activities planned at the historic site for the coming Easter half term holidays.
The Big Brick Build will allow visitors over the age of four to help recreate the castle’s Elizabethan Garden in Lego.
The sculpture will also be made of up some of the castle’s buildings too.
There will also be an Easter Adventure Quest running for two weeks during the school holidays.
The Big Brick Build at Kenilworth starts on Friday March 29 and runs until Sunday April 7.
And the Easter Adventure Quest will take place on every day between Saturday March 23 until Sunday April 14.
For more information on events at Kenilworth Castle and to book tickets, visit www.english-heritage.org.uk