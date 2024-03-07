Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

English Heritage is encouraging people to treat their mums for Mother’s Day at Kenilworth Castle this coming Sunday (March 10).

And the charity also has several events and activities planned at the historic site for the coming Easter half term holidays.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Big Brick Build will allow visitors over the age of four to help recreate the castle’s Elizabethan Garden in Lego.

English Heritage is inviting visitors to Kenilworth Castle on Mother's Day and over the coming Easter holidays. Picture supplied by English Heritage.

The sculpture will also be made of up some of the castle’s buildings too.

There will also be an Easter Adventure Quest running for two weeks during the school holidays.

The Big Brick Build at Kenilworth starts on Friday March 29 and runs until Sunday April 7.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And the Easter Adventure Quest will take place on every day between Saturday March 23 until Sunday April 14.