Tree planted at Warwick Castle to mark 50 years of carols event

The event raises thousands of pounds for good causes

By Kirstie Smith
1 hour ago
Updated 13th Mar 2023, 11:52am

A tree has been planted at Warwick Castle to commemorate 50 years of the annual Christmas carols event.

The Warwick Castle Carols Committee arranged for the planting of a tree on Pageant Field at the castle last week to mark the Carols at the Castle event.

From left to right: Elaine Dixon, Kirsty Hooper, Keith Talbot, The Mayor of Warwick Cllr Parminder Birdi Singh, Matt Halford and Peter Amis. Photo supplied

Last year’s concert was attended by more than 3,000 people – with the event ending with a firework show from the towers and ramparts.

The event is organised by Warwick Lions, Rotary Club of Warwick, the Choirs of St Mary’s Collegiate Church, Royal Spa Brass and Warwick Castle.

Over the years, tens of thousands of pounds have been raised for charities and good causes.

Warwick Castle hosted the first concert in the courtyard in 1972 when the Castle was owned by David Greville, Lord Brooke.

The tree, an English Oak, was donated by the team at Warwick Castle and was planted by the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Parminder Singh Birdi.

