Trees of Light campaign in Leamington and Whitnash raised £3,000 for The Myton Hospices
The Whitnash tree was switched on in traditional fashion by the Mayor of Whitnash Cllr Barry Franklin outside St Margaret’s church, where Laura Eaton from The Myton Hospices revealed that the charity had supported over 2,000 people and their families through 2023, for which they needed to raise £11 million from events such as the Trees of Light and other similar public events.
The Leamington Courier carried nine moving stories of patients who had been cared for at one of the three hospices - every one of whom sang the praises of the essential care they had experienced from the wonderful staff at the hospices.
The president of the Leamington Rotary club Linda John, while endorsing those praises, has appealed to anyone who would like to get involved in giving back to the community, to get in touch with the club, declaring “we need more people to give back in this world and Rotary is a fantastic way to be able to do that in a sociable environment”.
For more information online visit https://leamingtonrotary.co.uk
The club has also said it is grateful to the Rev Ben Cook, the Parochial Church Council, the Mayor and Town Council of Whitnash for their support, and in Leamington to the staff of the Royal Priors and the Visitor Centre at the Pump Rooms, all of whom helped to make the campaign such a success.