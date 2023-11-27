Trees of Light in Leamington and Whitnash help Myton Hospices' patients and their families
Donations to the Leamington Spa Rotary Club’s Trees of Light campaign this year will help Myton Hospices’ patients like Ken and Joyce Potter and their families.
Ken was admitted to Warwick Myton Hospice in 1997 for two weeks of pain management after he was diagnosed with prostate cancer and secondary bone cancer in 1996 and attend the hospice once a week until he died in June of that year aged 69.
His wife Joyce was diagnosed with bowel cancer last year and spent the final week of her life at the Warwick hospice last December before she died aged 87.
Their daughter Mandy has said: “Dad spent a lovely couple of weeks being cared for by the amazing staff [at the hospice] and he continued to have a lovely time when he started attending once a week.
“I remember he made a bird box during his time there, which was beautiful.
“They also kept Mum pain free and comfortable.
“Once again, the staff were incredible.
"They allowed us to visit when we wanted and let us care for her still.
“We were treated with so much respect and were allowed to stay with her for as long as we wanted.
“We can’t thank everyone at Myton enough for allowing mum to die with dignity.”
The Trees of Light Campaign was officially launched with the switch-ons of the giant trees outside St Margaret’s church in Whitnash and Leamington Town Hall earlier this month.
For more information about the fundraising campaign visit https://shorturl.at/HKLX3https://shorturl.at/HKLX3
To donate and dedicate the name of a loved one, post the coupon attached to the printed version of this article to Kathryn Metcalfe, Trees of Light, The Myton Hospices, Myton Lane, Warwick CV34 6PX, or hand it in to the Visitor Information Desk at the Pump Rooms, or to the Whitnash Town Council offices at the Civic Centre Whitnash, by January 5.
Additional coupons can be found on display tables in the Royal Spa Centre, Town Hall, Pump Rooms, Blenz café and St Margaret’s church in Whitnash.
To donate online visit www.mytonhospice.org/TreesOfLight