Trees of Light in Leamington and Whitnash help Myton Hospices' patients and their families

Donations to the Leamington Spa Rotary Club’s Trees of Light campaign this year will help Myton Hospices’ patients like Ian Smith and their families.

Ian’s daughter Anna Clarke has described the care her family were given in his final days at the Warwick Myton Hospice as “special”.

Ian was diagnosed with prostate cancer in early 2019 and had six months of chemotherapy.

Ian Smith and his daughter Anna Clarke. Picture supplied.

But the cancer spread and later that year he was admitted to the Warwick hospice where he died on December 6 of that year.

Anna said: “My mother and I immediately knew that this was the place for Dad to spend his final days.

"He spent nine wonderful days there.

“At Myton, we were able to laugh, smile and just transfer our constant worries as his carers to the wonderful nurses and return to being his wife and daughter again.”

The Leamington and Whitnash Trees of Light 2023.

For more information about the fundraising campaign visit https://shorturl.at/HKLX3

To donate and dedicate the name of a loved one, post the coupon attached to the printed version of this article to Kathryn Metcalfe, Trees of Light, The Myton Hospices, Myton Lane, Warwick CV34 6PX, or hand it in to the Visitor Information Desk at the Pump Rooms, or to the Whitnash Town Council offices at the Civic Centre Whitnash, by January 5.

Additional coupons can be found on display tables in the Royal Spa Centre, Town Hall, Pump Rooms, Blenz café and St Margaret’s church in Whitnash.