Tribute paid to 'formidable' Warwickshire police dog who died after saving someone's life
In December 2024, police dog Kuga helped officers to find a high risk, vulnerable missing person who was severely injured and losing blood.
Although he found the missing person in time, he injured his paw, and that led to the discovery of a condition that caused him severe, chronic pain.
After months of trying every treatment possible, on veterinary advice, the decision was taken to let PD Kuga rest.
He went to sleep peacefully last week with his handler Lucy and previous handler Mark at his side.
Lucy said: “PD Kuga was a force to be reckoned with and you usually heard him before you saw him.
“Formidable and headstrong, he knew what he liked and if he didn’t like it he wasn’t doing it.
“He was brave, strong and loyal and with him by your side you knew everything was going to be ok.
“I’d like to thank him for looking after me and Mark; even when he was in pain, he never faltered. It was never meant to end like this, he was so loved, and we are going to miss him so much.”
A spokesperson from Warwickshire Police added: “We as a force are incredibly proud to say that he will always be part of our policing family.”
In February a tribute was also given to police dog Koko who protected the people of Warwickshire for almost eight years. She died after a short illness.