Tribute to Father Brian Boyle who served as a parish priest in Whitnash for 22 years

Tributes have been paid to a Catholic priest who served a Whitnash parish for 22 years.

Father Brian Boyle died, aged 93, in Droitwich on December 19 and was laid to rest on December 31.

People living in and around Leamington will remember Father Brian from his time in Whitnash, where he served as Parish Priest of St Joseph’s Church from 1992 to 2014.

He arrived in Whitnash in May 1992 and very quickly established himself as an outgoing and busy priest who was unfailingly generous with his time to others, both young and old alike.

Father Brian Boyle. Picture supplied.

Within a short time he had established an SCJ prayer group, which was to continue long after his departure when either he would return to Whitnash for monthly meetings or St Joseph’s parishioners would go to him in Droitwich.

While at St Joseph’s parish Father Brian served as chaplain to Warwick Hospital, chaplain to both St Joseph’s Primary School and Trinity School - roles he clearly enjoyed and considered very important.

During his time in St Joseph’s Parish, Father Brian loved to gather the parish community together.

Many will remember the social events he organised with the help of Brother Michael, in the parish hall, the three course Christmas dinners, the talent shows, the dances and the ceilidhs.

Father Brian was never one to waste an opportunity and when he saw that the house next door to the presbytery was up for sale he quickly drew up a plan whereby he would buy the house, which had a sizeable garden, in order to resell it having redrawn the boundaries, keeping the main plot of the garden as a parish garden.

The plan succeeded and thereafter the garden was available to the parish for summer gatherings such as barbecues and milestone events.

One of the things many parishioners will recall about Father Brian is the work he put in to organising pilgrimages.

During his time in Whitnash, Father Brian took many groups to Lourdes, Rome and the Holy Land as well as Knock and Walsingham.

He did not tend to follow the conventional routes such as joining an established group where all the planning was done by the commercial companies but rather he would start with an idea and then, with pen and paper, set out a plan beginning with all the travel arrangements, sometimes in unsettled times, as well as sorting out the accommodation, the daily outings and spiritual celebrations.

Those who joined his pilgrimages will remember the way in which Father Brian opened up these places of pilgrimage to give them insights that went far beyond the text book travel guides.

They will remember also the gatherings at the end of each day when the pilgrims would return to the hotel or convent to share their stories of the day’s happenings, over food and wine.

These evenings spent together were as much part of the pilgrimage as the outings and events of the day.

In 2014, Father Brian left Whitnash at the age of 83 to retire in Droitwich, where he continued to work within the parish as priest until his health began to decline.

In recognition of his time in Whitnash it was fitting that Father Brian’s body was received into St Joseph’s for a vigil requiem mass on Monday December 30.