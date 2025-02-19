Tributes paid to a much-loved retired Kenilworth doctor

Dave Rapley. Photo supplied

Tributes have been paid to a much-loved retired doctor in Kenilworth.

Dr David Rapley recently died at the age of 68 after a long battle against cancer.

Dr Rapley rose to become senior partner at the Castle Medical Centre after joining it in 1984 and had retired in 2018.

Over three decades he also played a major part in training newly qualified doctors in south Warwickshire and won awards for his work.

Dr Rapley grew up in Leamington and had been interested in biology and chemistry from an early age, and still kept the microscope he was given as a young boy by his mother, Nella, who was a health visitor.

His father Ken, who was a public health inspector in Leamington, also passed on his love of biology.

He attended Leamington College for Boys and while there he was deputy editor of the college magazine called The Leamingtonian. His close friend Alasdair Northrop was also the editor.

The pair became lifelong friends – with Alasdair also being Dr Rapley’s best man at his wedding.

After leaving Leamington College for Boys he studied medicine at Birmingham Medical School and his link with the Castle Medical Centre went back to 1979 when he spent time there as a medical student.

During his years as a GP he was also involved with training newly qualified doctors in the Coventry and Warwickshire Vocational Training Scheme.

He was also chair of the Midland Faculty of the Royal College of Practitioners for three years and, more recently, its Provost.

Last year he received an award from the Royal College of General Practitioners in recognition of his work with the Later Career and Retired Members Community.

The citation said: “When he first become the LCARM lead for his faculty he brought ideas and knowledge which contributed greatly to the development of the lively group they have today.

“He encouraged the LCARM support package to offer pastoral care, peer support and technical information.”

It added that after stepping down from his roles he had continued to be a source of wisdom and sound advice.

He was a very popular doctor and tributes have poured in from fellow professionals and patients.

Dr Clare Stoddart who is senior partner at the Castle Medical Centre said David was a valued and much-loved colleague, who devoted over 30 years of his professional life to caring for the people of Kenilworth.

“He was also a leading light of medical education, guiding the training of several generations of local GPs. He was well known for his enthusiasm, drive and sense of humour. He was a unique individual, and will be deeply missed.”

Dr Dave Spraggett who worked as a practice partner with Dr Rapley at the Castle Medical Centre for some 32 years said he was an exceptional friend.

“He was the epitome of a family doctor and someone who always supported his colleagues,” he said.

“David led both by example and supporting others in developing and maintaining a culture of supportive learning and education of all members of the team at Castle Medical Centre over the past 30 years.

“In addition in his other educational roles, most recently as Area Director, overseeing GP training across Coventry and Warwickshire, he was also involved in the education of almost all registrars who were in training practice posts in South Warwickshire in the past three decades.

“The contribution of this to the well-recognised quality of general practice in South Warwickshire is that many South Warwickshire Practices have, as one of their GP workforce, a doctor who has had elements of their education provided by David.”

In 2016 Dr Rapley and Dr Spraggett won the excellence in medical training award from South Warwickshire.

“Medical education really was his passion and what he was really good at,” said Dr Spraggett.

Dr Katharine King, who was Primary Care Dean for the West Midlands said: “Dave took me under his wing when I was appointed as a new Training Programme Director for Coventry and Warwickshire in 2003 and I will always be grateful for the invaluable advice and support that he gave me through my early years in medical education.

“I never stopped learning from him. Whether teaching sixth formers contemplating medicine as a career, or medical students, foundation doctors, specialty trainees or GP trainer colleagues, he was an inspirational, creative and informative educator. He could always be counted on for an anecdote and his sense of humour was legendary. He was generous with his time, and particularly supportive to those who were struggling.”

Royal College of General Practitioners fellow and former Queen’s Honorary Surgeon, Dr Robin Simpson said Dr Rapley was “a special colleague, friend, and mentor as he was for many doctors in the Midlands.

“Dave was always known for his common sense when others about struggled to make decisions. He was always worth listening to even when he sometimes disagreed with authority. He had boundless energy and enthusiasm for life as a GP. Dave would just get on with things and ensure what was best for his patients.”

As well as his career, Dr Rapley also had a passion for sport and enjoyed watching Formula 1, cricket and football. He was also a keen photographer and was a proud and award winning member of the Leamington Spa Photographic Society.

Dr Rapley is survived by his wife, Jenny and their two sons James and Andrew.

Mrs Rapley said she had been overwhelmed by the many messages of condolence she had received.

“Dave was a wonderful husband and had an impact on the lives of so many people and we are so proud of him,” she said.

“We would also like to give our heartfelt thanks to all the medical professionals who treated Dave during his illness, in particular the Royal Marsden in Chelsea and the Shakespeare Hospice.”

Funeral arrangements are currently being finalised by David’s family.