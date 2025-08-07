'Trick or Treat Twilight Market' heading to Warwick for Halloween
Warwick Town Council and CJ’s Events Warwickshire have teamed up to host a ‘Trick or Treat Twilight Market’ in the market square on Friday October 31.
The market will run from from 3pm to 8pm and will feature stalls selling a mix of arts, crafts, and local produce.
Traders will also be dressed Halloween costumes and there will be activities available for all ages.
A spokesperson from Warwick Town Council said: “We are currently inviting local traders to apply to join the market. This is a fantastic opportunity for artisans, crafters, and producers to showcase their wares in a lively and festive atmosphere.
"Thank you for your support in helping us make this Halloween event a memorable celebration for the Warwick community.”
Any traders interested in having a stall can apply via CJ’s Events Warwickshire’s website at: www.cjseventswarwickshire.co.uk/traders