'Trick or Treat Twilight Market' heading to Warwick for Halloween

A new market is set to take place in Warwick for Halloween.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warwick Town Council and CJ’s Events Warwickshire have teamed up to host a ‘Trick or Treat Twilight Market’ in the market square on Friday October 31.

The market will run from from 3pm to 8pm and will feature stalls selling a mix of arts, crafts, and local produce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Halloween themed market is due to be held in the town. Photo by CJ's Events Warwickshire

Traders will also be dressed Halloween costumes and there will be activities available for all ages.

A spokesperson from Warwick Town Council said: “We are currently inviting local traders to apply to join the market. This is a fantastic opportunity for artisans, crafters, and producers to showcase their wares in a lively and festive atmosphere.

"Thank you for your support in helping us make this Halloween event a memorable celebration for the Warwick community.”

Any traders interested in having a stall can apply via CJ’s Events Warwickshire’s website at: www.cjseventswarwickshire.co.uk/traders