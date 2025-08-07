'Trick or Treat Twilight Market' heading to Warwick for Halloween

A new market is set to take place in Warwick for Halloween.

Warwick Town Council and CJ’s Events Warwickshire have teamed up to host a ‘Trick or Treat Twilight Market’ in the market square on Friday October 31.

The market will run from from 3pm to 8pm and will feature stalls selling a mix of arts, crafts, and local produce.

A Halloween themed market is due to be held in the town. Photo by CJ's Events Warwickshireplaceholder image
Traders will also be dressed Halloween costumes and there will be activities available for all ages.

A spokesperson from Warwick Town Council said: “We are currently inviting local traders to apply to join the market. This is a fantastic opportunity for artisans, crafters, and producers to showcase their wares in a lively and festive atmosphere.

"Thank you for your support in helping us make this Halloween event a memorable celebration for the Warwick community.”

Any traders interested in having a stall can apply via CJ’s Events Warwickshire’s website at: www.cjseventswarwickshire.co.uk/traders

