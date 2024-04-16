Troupe returning to splendid Leamington allotment patch with story of a radical life

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A roving theatre company is returning to an idyllic allotment patch in Leamington Spa with the story of a radical MP who has been largely forgotten despite her formidable achievements.

Mikron are making their 12th visit to bountiful St Mary’s Allotments on Sunday, August 25 with the tale of Jennie Lee in an outdoor staging that falls in their sixth decade of touring.

The Scottish politician lived an extraordinary life which included becoming Westminster’s youngest MP — at an age that, as a woman in 1929, she couldn’t vote herself.

Eddie Ahrens, Georgina Liley, Lauren Robinson and Mark Emmons of travelling theatre company Mikron. Copyright: Robling Photography.

Her life remains a footnote in history, yet she was the first Minister of the Arts and the founder of the Open University whose work has inspired and enabled many.

The multi-award winning theatre company, who tour to venues ranging from lifeboat stations to front rooms, will cast ‘stylish and funny’ Lee into the light on their 2024 odyssey, during which they are travelling by van and their trusty vintage narrowboat, the Tyseley.

The outdoor, ‘pay what you feel’ show will include original songs and integrated audio description amid St Mary’s summery setting.

“Jennie was clever, erudite, stylish and funny – stubborn and sharp too,” said Mikron playwright Lindsay Rodden.

“I wish I had known her. Putting her on the stage is the next best thing.

‘I could have written three plays about her remarkable life.”

After leaving her coal-mining family in Scotland, Lee fought with every breath for the betterment of society.

She believed that every person deserved their share of the fruits of the earth – for wages, health, housing, art and education.

Tenacious, bold and rebellious, she cut her own path through history.

Her role in the foundation of the Open University and the expansion of the Arts Council is credited with changing the 20th Century.

Mikron’s pre-show trail notes that, “oh yes, founder of the NHS Nye Bevan was her husband”.

But Jennie is no footnote in someone else’s past, the theatre group adds.

Audiences will also meet Winston Churchill, Harold Wilson, Margaret Thatcher and a host of other characters in the summer performance on the sunflower-dotted patch.

Mikron artistic director Marianne McNamara said: “We love our annual visit to St Mary’s allotments – and we know this show will be a real crowd-pleaser.

"With an eclectic mix of musical styles from music hall to 1920s flappers, Mikron’s cast of four actor-musicians will take you on a journey with Jennie from Cowdenbeath to Westminster.”

Based in Marsden, West Yorkshire, Mikron has taken high-quality theatre to unusual spaces — including the beloved and historic green space in south Leamington.

A spokesperson for St Mary’s Allotments said: “This is Mikron’s 12th visit to our glorious patch, which is dotted with raspberry bushes, apple trees and sunflowers in the warmer months.

“We’re fortunate in having a Sunday matinee performance by a versatile, intrepid and talented group who we’ve had a long-standing relationship with over the years.

“Sitting outdoors watching creative, witty and well-researched performances on a site so rich in nature is one of the highlights of the summer months.

“Mikron’s specially written plays, enthusiastic young casts and commitment to sustainability add to any community’s well-being in these troubled times when the arts are under so much pressure.

“Jennie Lee herself would no doubt approve of the touring group keeping theatre alive with their trips to such diverse audiences around the country.

“Rather like circuses of many years ago they pitch up just outside town, put on a fantastic performance, fold up and are then gone without a trace, moving on in their van or travelling canal narrowboat, the Tyseley.”

All are welcome on the day, with no tickets required.

Post-show donations can be made to Mikron, which is a registered charity providing arts for all, and a folding chair can help, depending on numbers.

Parking is off-site although those with difficulty walking can be dropped off.

Refreshments will be available

Jennie Lee will tour to St Mary’s Allotments on Sunday, August 25 at 2pm and then nationally by canal, river and road until October 19.

The address for the allotments is: Radford Road, Sydenham, Leamington Spa, CV31 1LQ.

The allotment association was formed in 1909 although the history of the site dates back to before that.

By 1912, 190 plots were under cultivation.

After holders played their part in the national Dig For Victory campaign during the Second World War in the 1940s, St Mary’s Allotments had a ‘golden era’ in the 1950s.

Over the years, the allotments have survived proposals to build a new fire station and a housing estate on the site – the land eventually being deemed unsuitable for both sets of plans.

In the 1970s, vacant plots became more easy to come by, but at the same time there was a at the same time there was a new cohort of would-be gardeners who had been trying to gain access locally but were being refused.

Behind this lay the migration to England from the 1950s of people from many countries including Scotland, Ireland, India and Jamaica as well as Spain and Italy.

By December 2022, the allotment committee comprised seven women and two men – a real ‘breaking of the mould’ for the site.

Two of that committee remain today - Jak Sheridan and Nigel Briggs.