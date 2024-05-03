Try bowls for free at Leamington club's weekend event as part of national initiative

Lillington Bowling Club is hosting the event on Sunday May 26 as part of Bowls England’s Bowls’ Big Weekend event
By Oliver Williams
Published 3rd May 2024, 16:15 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

People both young and older can try bowls for free at a Leamington club as part of a nationwide initiative later this month.

Lillington Bowling Club, in Lime Avenue, is hosting the event on Sunday May 26 from 10am to 4pm as part of Bowls England’s Bowls’ Big Weekend event.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This is the fourth year the club has participated in this initiative which aims to encourage more people to try their hand at an accessible, healthy and socially interactive sport.

Most Popular
A poster for the event.A poster for the event.
A poster for the event.

The free event offering fun taster sessions supported by experienced coaches with complimentary refreshments available.

Read More
Kenilworth Flower Club marks its 60th anniversary in the town with special event

In conjunction with the event, members are running a tombola to raise funds for Leamington-based charity Guide Dogs.

Representatives of the charity and some of the dogs will be at the event to receive a cheque from the club’s members.

https://www.lillingtonbc.co.uk/

Related topics:LeamingtonBowlsRepresentatives