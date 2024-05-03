Try bowls for free at Leamington club's weekend event as part of national initiative
and live on Freeview channel 276
People both young and older can try bowls for free at a Leamington club as part of a nationwide initiative later this month.
Lillington Bowling Club, in Lime Avenue, is hosting the event on Sunday May 26 from 10am to 4pm as part of Bowls England’s Bowls’ Big Weekend event.
This is the fourth year the club has participated in this initiative which aims to encourage more people to try their hand at an accessible, healthy and socially interactive sport.
The free event offering fun taster sessions supported by experienced coaches with complimentary refreshments available.
In conjunction with the event, members are running a tombola to raise funds for Leamington-based charity Guide Dogs.
Representatives of the charity and some of the dogs will be at the event to receive a cheque from the club’s members.