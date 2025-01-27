Tulip garden with over 500,000 bulbs set to open in Hatton - with Dutch street food, entertainment and photo opportunities

By Kirstie Smith
Published 27th Jan 2025, 17:01 BST
A tulip garden with more than 500,000 tulips will be opening in Hatton. Photo suppliedA tulip garden with more than 500,000 tulips will be opening in Hatton. Photo supplied
A tulip garden with more than 500,000 tulips will be opening in Hatton. Photo supplied
A tulip garden with more than 500,000 bulbs is set to open in the spring at Hatton Country World.

With more than 100 varieties of tulips, including early, mid-season, and late-season bloomers, Tulleys Tulip Garden – curated by the same team that brought Tulleys Tulip Fest – will transform into a rolling kaleidoscope of colour throughout the season.

Read More
Petition launched to get new bus shelter in Warwick

Visitors will be able to explore the garden at any time during the season to see how the tulips evolve from buds to bloom to petal fall.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Tulip garden with over 500,000 tulips set to open in Hatton. Photo by Jim Carey PhotographyTulip garden with over 500,000 tulips set to open in Hatton. Photo by Jim Carey Photography
Tulip garden with over 500,000 tulips set to open in Hatton. Photo by Jim Carey Photography

Stuart Beare, owner of Tulleys Farm, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to bring the magic of Tulleys Tulips to Warwickshire.

“After the incredible success of Tulleys Tulip Fest, we’re excited to bring this breath taking spring event to even more guests.

"It’s an event that celebrates the beauty of nature and the artistry of our fields, and we can’t wait to share it with everyone in 2025.”

Photo opportunities

Visitors will be able to stroll through the tulip garden and see a wide range of hues from deep purples and blues to yellows and reds.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Along with the flowers, the tulip garden offers a backdrop for photos, with more than 15 photo opportunities, including a windmill.

Dutch street food and entertainment

Visitors can also enjoy Dutch street food, including traditional snacks, while live acoustic musicians perform throughout the garden.

The Tulip Coffee House will also be selling beverages

Tickets

Early bird open-dated tickets for Tulleys Tulip Garden go on sale on Friday (January 31) at 7am.

To buy a ticket go to: TulipGarden.co.uk

Related topics:Warwickshire
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice