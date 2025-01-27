Tulip garden with over 500,000 bulbs set to open in Hatton - with Dutch street food, entertainment and photo opportunities
With more than 100 varieties of tulips, including early, mid-season, and late-season bloomers, Tulleys Tulip Garden – curated by the same team that brought Tulleys Tulip Fest – will transform into a rolling kaleidoscope of colour throughout the season.
Visitors will be able to explore the garden at any time during the season to see how the tulips evolve from buds to bloom to petal fall.
Stuart Beare, owner of Tulleys Farm, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to bring the magic of Tulleys Tulips to Warwickshire.
“After the incredible success of Tulleys Tulip Fest, we’re excited to bring this breath taking spring event to even more guests.
"It’s an event that celebrates the beauty of nature and the artistry of our fields, and we can’t wait to share it with everyone in 2025.”
Photo opportunities
Visitors will be able to stroll through the tulip garden and see a wide range of hues from deep purples and blues to yellows and reds.
Along with the flowers, the tulip garden offers a backdrop for photos, with more than 15 photo opportunities, including a windmill.
Dutch street food and entertainment
Visitors can also enjoy Dutch street food, including traditional snacks, while live acoustic musicians perform throughout the garden.
The Tulip Coffee House will also be selling beverages
Tickets
Early bird open-dated tickets for Tulleys Tulip Garden go on sale on Friday (January 31) at 7am.
To buy a ticket go to: TulipGarden.co.uk