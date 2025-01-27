Petition launched to get new bus shelter in Warwick

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A petition has been launched to get a new bus shelter installed at a bus stop in Warwick.

The petition was started by Cllr Simon Pargeter, Warwick town councillor for the Saltisford ward earlier in January.

It urges Warwickshire County Council to install a bus shelter outside Reardon Court in the Woodloes area.

Cllr Cora-Laine Moynihan and Cllr Simon Pargeter at the Reardon Court bus stop. Photo supplied

Cllr Pargeter is also being supported by Cllr Cora-Laine Moynihan, Warwick town councillor for the All Saints and Woodloes ward.

The petition came about after Cllr Pargeter urged the county council to install a bus shelter in Spinney Hill last year.

Cllr Pargeter said: “I had a meeting with county council officers on November 22 to get the bus shelter at the bottom of Spinney Hill which was agreed, but we have no date yet to when it will be inserted.

"A bus shelter on Reardon Court has been missing for a number of years due to anti-social behaviour.

Cllr Simon Pargeter at the Spinney Hill bus stop beside Coventry Road. Photo supplied

"It's a busy bus stop and I have had a number of residents asking for one to be in place – this is why a petition has been started."

Cllr Moynihan said she has also been contacted by residents.

She said: “No one wants to stand in the cold, rainy weather waiting for their bus to arrive. No one wants to get drenched or sick.

"However, if you're heading into Warwick from Reardon Court Shops, currently you don't get a choice. No shelter exists anymore to shield you from the elements.

“The opposite side of the road has a shelter. Spinney Hill is getting a shelter. It's time for Reardon Court, too.

"With the recurrent storms and unpredictable weather, it will serve as essential protection from the elements for vulnerable residents and regular public transport users.

"We also hope that the installation of this shelter would also encourage residents local to Reardon Court to turn to using buses as an alternative mode of transport.”

The petition will be running until February 24.

Cllr Moynihan added: “Currently, the petition has received 34 signatures. However, we need 50 for it to be considered by Warwickshire County Council.”

To sign the petition go to: https://democracy.warwickshire.gov.uk/mgEPetitionDisplay.aspx?id=69