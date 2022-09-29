TV presenter and singer Oz Clarke joins Warwick-based choir to help raise over £14K with cycling challenge

A Warwick-based choir and music charity has helped raise thousands of pounds with their cycling challenge.

Armonico Consort joined forces with the wine writer, broadcaster and former choral singer Oz Clarke in a 200-mile bike challenge.

They managed to raise more than £14,000, smashing their £10,000 target, for its Memory Singers projects for people living with dementia.

The 16-strong team of musicians and supporters spent four days cycling from Armonico Consort’s home in Warwick to Aldeburgh, Suffolk, home of the legendary composer Benjamin Britten.

The cycling musicians called in at five care homes along the route, giving mini-concerts in Rugby, Rushden, St Ives, Newmarket and Bury St Edmunds.

They also hosted a session for Aldeburgh-based music charity Britten Pears Arts for participants of their Later Life programme.

Residents enjoyed singing, clapping and joining in with percussion instruments to a wide variety of music, from Somewhere Over the Rainbow and Dancing Queen, to the rhythmic energy of Baroque music in which Armonico are specialists.

Oz Clarke also donated £1,000 to the charity’s appeal from his appearance in early September on ITV’s The Chase Celebrity Special.

Oz Clarke said: "It was 200 miles of bottom-numbing torture, but it's all worth it when you see the effect it has on people living with dementia.

"We had residents singing along, joining in, using movement, interacting with one another and simply enjoying themselves, and it's those life-enhancing benefits that make this such a valuable cause."

The 16-strong team of musicians and supporters spent four days cycling from Armonico Consort’s home in Warwick to Aldeburgh, Suffolk. Photo supplied

Sue Mitchell, lifestyles leader at Anya Court Care Home in Rugby, said: “This far exceeded our expectations, the music and singing were just incredible with everyone joining in – residents, team and family members that were present.”

Armonico Consort set up Warwick Memory Singers last year, its first community choir for people living with dementia and their carers.

Armonico Consort said it is grateful to Roger Medwell MBE DL, and Paul Rivers and RE: Digital Group for their sponsorship, also to Phillips 66 & JET, Bludog, and Corratec Electric Bikes for their continued support.

For more information about Armonico Consort go to: https://www.armonico.org.uk/