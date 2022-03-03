TV quiz win from team in Claverdon helps boost funds for Warwick's Myton Hospice

A TV quiz win from a team in Claverdon has helped boost funds for Warwick's Myton Hospice.

Last month The Barron Healy Quartet, which is made up of Paul Hammond (team captain), Bernie Waldron, Pete Moss and Richard Bonsall, won on an episode of Channel 5's Eggheads.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show aired on February 22 and they went on the show to honour their two friends Mike Healy, who died in December 2021 of Pneumonia but he also had Leukemia, and Dave Barron, who died over two years ago of a brain tumour.

The Barron Healy Quartet; Pete Moss, Paul Hammond, Bernie Waldron, Richard Bonsall presenting a cheque for £4,500 to the Myton Hospice in Warwick. Photo supplied

Before appearing on the show the group decided they would donate any potential winnings to charity.

After coming away with £9,000 they decided to split the winnings equally between The Myton Hospice and Macmillan Cancer Support.

The two charities helped the team's friends - Mike was helped by Macmillian Cancer Support and Dave was helped by Myton Hospices.

The Barron Healy Quartet; Paul Hammond, Bernie Waldron, Pete Moss, Richard Bonsall at the Myton Hospices in Warwick presenting a cheque for £4,500. Photo supplied

The Barron Healy Quartet went to the hospice site in Warwick on February 28 to present the cheque for £4,500.

Paul said: “All of us on the team were delighted when we beat the Eggheads.

"Not only was this an achievement in itself as they don’t lose very often, but most importantly by winning the cash prize we were able to donate £4,500 to Myton in memory and honour of our two late quizzing pals Mike Healy and Dave Barron.

"Being able to being present the cheque to Myton made us all very proud as we know they do such a fantastic job helping local cancer sufferers and their families in our home area and we know Dave and Mike would have approved."

Left shows Mike Healy and right shows Dave Barron. Photos supplied

Holly Kerrigan, from thhe Myton Hospice said: "We would like to say a big thank you to The Barron Healy Quartet and congratulations for beating the Eggheads to help raise vital funds for Myton.