Two charities join forces to plan ‘exciting’ new arts space in Leamington

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two charities are working together to conduct a research project for an exciting new arts space in Leamington.

Leamington LAMP and Lighthaus Arts, both of whom are advocates for diversity and inclusion in the arts, will be looking into what the community want and need from a large ‘makers' hub’.

The space is planned to be a base for creatives with affordable art studios, resources, equipment and an exhibition area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will be aimed at helping those who struggle to access an arts space due to financial, social or health reasons.

left to right - Tim Ellis (LAMP), Cassie Leedham & Maddie Webb (Lighthaus Arts) and Pip Burley (LAMP).

The research will be carried out by Lighthaus Arts, a not-for-profit organisation formed by Maddie Webb and Cassie Leedham who previously worked with Leamington Studio Artists to create the LSA Art Room gallery the town centre.

They have said: “We are super passionate about broadening access to the arts.

"This research project will help us to ascertain what the community really requires from a large multi functional arts space and how we can support individuals who may struggle to access such a space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The research will give voice to the local creative community through consultation workshops with local charities and community organisations will give people a chance to put forward their opinions while taking part in creative activities.

"Lighthaus will also investigate similar community arts spaces around the country, discovering how they serve their own creative communities.

Leamington LAMP will act as mentors, offering their many years of experience in working with vulnerable adults and young people.

Director Timothy Ellis said: “We’re proud to be involved in this initiative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We see a great opportunity here to support Lighthaus Arts particularly where the initiative seeks to gather and build knowledge towards enlarging the district’s arts and culture infrastructure.

"This project is in its research stage but has the potential to inform the launch of a new arts facility with obvious benefits for the local community.”

Lighthaus is encouraging residents to give input to help create a plan for the makers' hub.