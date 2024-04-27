Two-day gaming industry conference and expo to take place in Leamington in May

Interactive Futures. Picture supplied.

Some of the biggest companies in the computer games industry will be part of a free two-day event taking place in Leamington in May.

Interactive Futures 2024 is being held at the Royal Spa Centre on Friday and Saturday May 10 and 11.

The two-day conference and expo will showcase to the industry and the general public the rich talent hidden within the Warwickshire Games Collective.

The event will be highlighting important issues currently facing the industry, as well as shining a light on its innovation and creativity, and showcasing career opportunities for those aspiring to be part of the next generation of talent.

Focusing on expertise, the Industry Day, on the Friday, will connect developers and like-minded creatives from both the local community and those based across the UK to share knowledge, experience and to network.

The day will focus on current industry topics through a range of panel discussions highlighting key issues facing the sector such as, navigating uncertainty through good leadership, a look at the impact of games technology spillover to other industries and the future of AI – friend or foe, amongst others.

On the Saturday, Interactive Futures will open its doors to consumers and students, with the aim of inspiring the next generation of talent to take a closer look at the multiple career opportunities and pathways the video games sector has to offer.

Conference topics throughout the day will include, ‘how we made it’: looking at different pathways into the industry, and why there is a career in games for everyone.

Saturday will also feature practical sessions such as a CV clinic and portfolio reviews by industry experts within local studios.

Throughout the two days there will be an expo showcasing the best of the Warwickshire Collective, which will include Sumo Group, Playground Games, Ubisoft, EA Sports, Third Kind Games and the areas newest studio Lighthouse Games to name a few.

Interactive Futures is being organised by Warwickshire County Council and Warwick District Council in partnership with local games studios and is free to attend.

Councillor Martin Watson, portfolio holder for economy at Warwickshire County Council, said: “We’re excited to host the Interactive Futures event once again, showcasing the best in the industry and providing a great place for anyone who wants to find out more about the industry to speak directly to creative studios and hear from industry experts.

“We are delighted to see the return of the ‘Industry’ focused day which offers the chance for those businesses to promote what they do, create networks with other creatives across the UK and learn from each other, creating an innovative marketplace for all.

“The free event is open to anyone, so I encourage you to sign up for tickets now and make sure you don’t miss out”.

The event has received £30,000 from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.