Two fundraising events for Leamington company which boosts people's wellbeing through arts and music

Community interest company Arts Uplift is holding two events to raise funds for arts and dementia in Leamington in the coming weeks.

Arts & Fizz Evening and a Coffee Concert at All Saints Church in Leamington on Thursday February 29 from 7pm to 9pm and on Sunday March 3 from 3pm to 5pm respectively.

The Arts & Fizz Evening will be hosted by artist Jessica Hartshorn who will guide participants along to paint a beautiful acrylic landscape on canvas.

Pianist Martin Riley and artist Jessica Hartshorn, who are both part of the fundraising events for Arts Uplift. Pictures supplied.

The Coffee Concert will include classical and popular performances by Martin Riley on piano, Leamington based Jiafeng Chen on Violin, and Claire Fowler will be leading the singing.

The programme includes an improvised piano piece, a brief history of music through the centuries, a sing along to songs such as The Lion Sleeps Tonight, John Williams’ Tango Por Una Cabeza from the film Scent of a Woman, Massenet’s Thais Meditation and more.

At both events there will be a raffle with prizes donated by businesses, shops and restaurants from around the town.

Tickets can be purchased online prior to the events. Tickets for the Art & Fizz Night are £25 (plus booking fees) and for the Coffee Concert are £20 (plus booking fee).

Tickets for both events include a drink on arrival as well as some snacks and further drinks can be purchased as guests please.

If tickets have not sold out, there will be the possibility to buy tickets at the door for £29 for the Arts & Fizz Night and £23 for the Coffee Concert.

To check for updates search for Arts Uplift’s social media pages online.

Proceeds from the events will support the development and tour of Arts Uplift’s recent production Navigating Margaret, which tells the story of the journey of a woman living with dementia.

Their goal this summer is to develop the script and engage professional actors for script-in-hand performances, and they hope to take the show on tour in autumn 2025.