Video: Paralympic GB archer Jamie Harris launches Warwick Castle’s Festival of Archery
and live on Freeview channel 276
Paralympic GB archer Jamie Harris helped kick off Warwick Castle’s Festival of Archery.
Jamie, who has won mixed team silver at the 2023 Para Euro Cup Finals as well as gold at the 2022 Para Euro Cup Finals and multiple medals at the European Athletics Championships, shot the first arrow today (Friday February 9) alongside Warwick Castle’s resident medieval archers.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Running from Saturday February 10 until Sunday February 18, visitors will be able to join Warwick’s resident archers and learn everything they need to know about ‘targets’, ‘arrow flex’ and ‘hitting the gold’ at the Festival of Archery.
They will also be able to learn about archery from the medieval times up until the present day and how it’s changed in terms of hunting and sport over the centuries.
Jamie said: “It was great to be able to shoot the first arrow of the festival and share the sport I’m passionate about with the guests of Warwick Castle.
"My top tips for families visiting and taking part during the Festival of Archery would be to make sure you bring the string all the way back to your face before releasing and don’t grip the bow too tight, so you don’t transfer arm movement into the arrow whilst releasing.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"Lastly, aim with your core not your arm and you will be hitting the gold in no time.”
During the Festival of Archery, there will be shows throughout the day in three locations around Warwick Castle and the chance to meet the archers in between shows to learn about the craft and skills.
For more information go to: https://www.warwick-castle.com/