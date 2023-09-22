Simon Storey, of The Bicycle Bus was presented with the Green Award and Dawid Kozlowski, of the Leamington Aid for Ukraine appeal received the Volunteer Award at the ceremony which took place in Coventry last weekend

Two Leamington men have received prestigious awards from a national broadcaster.

Simon Storey, of The Bicycle Bus was presented with the Green Award and Dawid Kozlowski, of the Leamington Aid for Ukraine appeal received the Volunteer Award at the BBC CWR Make a Difference Awards presentation ceremony, which took place at HMV Empire in Coventry on Sunday (September 17)

The event was hosted by the radio station’s breakfast show host Phil Upton.

Simon Storey (right), of The Bicycle Bus was presented with the Green Award. He is pictured with BBC CWR breakfast show presenter Phil Upton. Picture supplied.

Simon, who was presented with the award from Coventry City FC legend David Busst, said: “In my acceptance speech I said that running The Bicycle Bus by itself wasn't going to save the world, but if I run The Bicycle Bus, while other groups pick up litter, and people reintroduce butterflies and others plant trees, together we can all make a difference.

"I also said how humbling and inspiring it was to meet so many people who do amazing things.

“I urged everyone to take something away from all the nominees and winners, go home and do something that will change somebody's life.”

Simon set up The Bicycle Bus in 2020 and it has helped many families take an active travel journey to school when they would have driven otherwise.

Simon gives his acceptance speech at the awards ceremony.

It now serves four schools – Briar Hill Infant School, St Margaret’s C of E Junior School, St Margaret’s Catholic Primary School and Little Willows Pre-school on two different routes.

Simon’s passion for cycling has led him to setting up the not for profit company Cycle Infinity CIC which provides paid for and grant funded services including The Bicycle Bus, learn to ride and improvement/confidence building sessions, Dr Bike maintenance workshops and more.

If you would like to join The Bicycle Bus, or would like The Bicycle Bus to go to your school, or use Cycle Infinity CIC’s services email [email protected]

For more information visit https://thebicyclebus.co.uk/

Dawid Kozlowski has been a leading organiser for the Leamington Aid for Ukraine Appeal ever since the campaign started in early 2022 shortly after Russia forces invaded Ukraine.

With its focal point being The Leamington Polish Centre and its community, the appeal has provided hundreds of tons of humanitarian aid items, a fleet of ambulances and more for Ukrainian people.

Dawid also co-ordinated the opening of the appeal’s charity shop in the Royal Priors Shopping Centre.

He said: “It’s a great to honour to receive BBC CWR award.

"There was a lot a charities at the event and it was great to meet so many selfless people.

"Unfortunately, there is no time to celebrate as next week with [Warwick and Leamington MP] Matt Western we are taking two more ambulances and two other vehicles to Ukraine.”