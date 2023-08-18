Two local motorbike fans taking on 24 hour challenge in aid of Warwickshire's Myton Hospices

Two local motorbike fans will be among those taking on a 24 hour challenge in aid of Warwickshire's Myton Hospices.

On September 6, eight riders, including James Ricardo from Coventry and Nigel Maris from Stratford, will start a journey to ride 1,000 miles within 24 hours on motorbikes.

James Ricardo and Nigel Maris at Warwick's Myton Hospice. Photo supplied

James said: “When we were having discussions on which charity to support, Myton was an obvious choice for me. Someone else mentioned Myton, and I knew Nigel also had personal connections, so it was a no brainer.”

James’ mum, Andrea, was diagnosed with a stage four 7cm brain tumour in September 2016. Starting chemotherapy and being in and out of hospital for months, Andrea was admitted to Warwick Myton Hospice in early 2017.

After six weeks at Myton’s Inpatient Unit, Andrea died on March 28 2017, six months after her diagnosis.

Nigel’s first-hand experience with Myton started with his first wife, Lynn, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1991, spreading to her brain.

Lynn spent two and a half weeks at Warwick Myton Hospice where she spent her final days. Lynn died in 1995.

Nigel’s third wife, Mel has been battling cancer for 20 years. Initially diagnosed with breast cancer, it has now spread to her bones, skull and liver, and prior to the Covid-19 pandemic,

Mel was given a prognosis of three to four years. It is her wish to receive end of life care at Myton when the time comes.

Both James and Nigel developed a love for motorbikes from an early age, making this challenge a perfect fit for their fundraising efforts.

Setting out from the BP garage southbound on the A46 at junction 15 at 5.30am, the riders anticipate a total riding time of 22 hours, spread over 24 hours with minimal breaks to complete their ride to Scotland and back.

Nigel said: “The apprehension is starting to kick in now, though I know as soon as the day comes I’ll be itching to get started! I’ll also be looking forward to sleeping afterwards.”

James added: “I’m also looking forward to the nap after. But above all, handing over the funds we’ve raised is what I’m doing this for. The sense of achievement will be incredible, both on a personal level of completing this challenge, but also knowing that I’m doing it all for Myton and ultimately the families affected.”

Initially setting a target of £1,000, the group and their supporters have already raised more than £3,000.