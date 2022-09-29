Two south Warwickshire charities get funding boost

Two charities based in south Warwickshire have been given a boost thanks to a donation.

Pans/Pandas UK in Leamington and Home-Start South Warwickshire in Wellesbourne, will both be receiving £1,000 each as part of the Benefact Group’s Movement for Good Awards.

Pans and Pandas UK is a charity that raises awareness of Pans/Pandas, which are health conditions that cause a variety of neuro-psychiatric conditions such as OCD, tics and eating restrictions.

Home-Start South Warwickshire provides help and support to families with young children through challenging times.

For the fourth year running, the Benefact Group is giving away £1million to charities through its Movement for Good awards.

Members of the public were invited to nominate causes and more than 202,000 people around the UK supported the Movement for Good awards, with over 3,900 charitable causes up and down the country receiving votes.

The 250 winning charities were picked at random from those nominated, following 250 previous winners being selected in June.

Mark Hews, group chief executive of Benefact Group, said: “We would like to thank every single person who took the time to nominate a good cause as part of our Movement for Good Awards.

“We know that £1,000 can make a huge difference to the incredible work that charities do and we’re looking forward to seeing how this financial boost will change lives for the better.”

A further 120 £1,000 grants will be given away in December and £500,000 will also be given in larger grants later this year.

