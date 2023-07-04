University’s Wellesbourne campus masterplan has ‘addressed residents’ concerns’

A supplementary planning document (SPD) for the University of Warwick’s vision for the area was accepted by Stratford District Council’s cabinet – the team of Liberal Democrat councillors in charge – on Monday.

The leader of Stratford-on-Avon District Council declared herself content that a new masterplan for the expansion of Wellesbourne campus has adequately addressed the concerns of residents.

It sets out the principles which will apply to university’s plans to boost academic activity and develop agricultural, automotive and medical facilities as part of an innovation campus.

The University of Warwick's Wellesbourne Campus. Image courtesy of the University of Warwick Media Library.

The vision is set out into five zones with a community area featuring playing fields, a children’s nursery and replacement residential accommodation to the west, research and development buildings in the centre and to the east and north and a “village centre” where agricultural barns are to be retained and repurposed. New car parking facilities are proposed to the east.

While not binding, Councillor George Cowcher (Lib Dem, Wellesbourne South), the district’s portfolio holder for planning and economic development, said the document would be “a material consideration for any planning application coming forward” should cabinet’s recommendation to go ahead get passed by a majority of the whole council.

The contents were consulted on with three key areas then addressed – road and transport infrastructure, power generation and maintaining large enough gaps to respect the character of surrounding villages.

Cllr Cowcher said: “The A429 is a key road past this site and this will generate additional traffic, we need to look carefully at considerations for that.

“Rat-running through associated settlements also needs to be looked at as well as one of the things we have been campaigning for many years, the completion of the cycle route from Warwick to Wellesbourne.

“The other issues are in relation to power generation.

This site is potentially going to have substantial buildings on it and we want it to be as close to zero carbon as possible.

“The third issue, which is extremely important, is maintaining the strategic gap between the northern edge of Wellesbourne and the campus.

“I am very pleased to say as a result of the consultation, the gap between Charlecote and the campus has been improved and I think that should be welcomed. We need to make sure that happens in relation to Wellesbourne too.”