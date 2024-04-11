‘Unpleasant for everyone’ litter and dog waste bins are overflowing in Cubbington

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cubbington residents are having to clean up the mess left by overflowing litter and dog waste bins in the village.

The village’s parish council says that Warwick District Council’s waste collection services frequently miss emptying the bins – particularly at the recreation ground – Cubbington’s largest green space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parish councillor David Saul raised the issue with the Leamington Courier and Warwickshire World this week.

Pictured at the recreation ground in Broadway: Cllr David Saul, who has raised concerns about the litter and dog waste bins overflowing in Cubbington. Picture by Mike Baker.

The parish council has said: “The Recreation Ground is owned by the Parish Council and we work hard to maintain the area for all of Cubbington’s parishioners to use.

"We have to rely on WDC to carry out emptying the various rubbish bins in the grounds.

"Sadly, we are frequently missed from the WDC’s emptying schedule.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This results in wasted time by councillors and the clerk dealing with parishioner complaints and requesting they are emptied.

"Overflowing bins means the rubbish is blown around the grounds making unnecessary mess which has to be collected by councillors which isn’t a pleasant task for anyone.”