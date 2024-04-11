‘Unpleasant for everyone’ litter and dog waste bins are overflowing in Cubbington

The village’s parish council says that Warwick District Council’s waste collection services frequently miss emptying the bins
By Oliver Williams
Published 11th Apr 2024, 13:24 BST
Cubbington residents are having to clean up the mess left by overflowing litter and dog waste bins in the village.

The village’s parish council says that Warwick District Council’s waste collection services frequently miss emptying the bins – particularly at the recreation ground – Cubbington’s largest green space.

Parish councillor David Saul raised the issue with the Leamington Courier and Warwickshire World this week.

Pictured at the recreation ground in Broadway: Cllr David Saul, who has raised concerns about the litter and dog waste bins overflowing in Cubbington. Picture by Mike Baker.Pictured at the recreation ground in Broadway: Cllr David Saul, who has raised concerns about the litter and dog waste bins overflowing in Cubbington. Picture by Mike Baker.
Pictured at the recreation ground in Broadway: Cllr David Saul, who has raised concerns about the litter and dog waste bins overflowing in Cubbington. Picture by Mike Baker.
The parish council has said: “The Recreation Ground is owned by the Parish Council and we work hard to maintain the area for all of Cubbington’s parishioners to use.

"We have to rely on WDC to carry out emptying the various rubbish bins in the grounds.

"Sadly, we are frequently missed from the WDC’s emptying schedule.

"This results in wasted time by councillors and the clerk dealing with parishioner complaints and requesting they are emptied.

"Overflowing bins means the rubbish is blown around the grounds making unnecessary mess which has to be collected by councillors which isn’t a pleasant task for anyone.”

Warwick District Council has been approached for a comment.

