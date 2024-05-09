Unveiling Coventry’s Ogham Stone: Treasured archaeological find set to go on display

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A mysterious inscribed stone found in a garden in Coventry during lockdown is set to be displayed for the first time.

The stone will join hundreds of artifacts at the ‘Collecting Coventry’ exhibition at the ‘Herbert Art Gallery and Museum, showcasing 75 years of collecting efforts in the city.

Whilst the country was in lockdown in May 2020, Graham Senior was passing the time by gardening, when he came upon an unusual looking rock.

Graham Senior, finder of the stone, with Ali Wells, exhibition curator at the Herbert Art Gallery and Museum in Coventry. Photo by The Herbert Art Gallery and Museum.

The rock, at around 11cm in length, appeared to have several horizontal incisions along the side.

Graham shared his discovery with the Portable Antiquities Scheme, also known as finds.co.uk, who confirmed that the stone was inscribed with ogham, an Early Irish language dating back more than 1,600 years.

Ogham was an alphabet used in the Early Medieval period primarily for writing in the early Irish language.

Before the people of Ireland began using manuscripts made from vellum, they used the ogham writing system to inscribe on materials such as stone.

The Ogham Stone found in Coventry. Photo by The Herbert Art Gallery and Museum

Ogham is highly unusual among world writing systems, consisting solely of parallel lines in groups of one to five.

The stones provide insight into the Irish language before the use of the Latin insular script.

The earliest ogham inscriptions date back to the fourth and sixth centuries AD.

More than 400 known ogham stones and fragments have survived, found predominantly in Ireland and on the Welsh coast.

The main function of ogham stones is still uncertain. However, some historians believe that they were used for legal purposes in land disputes, as they are often found on or near boundaries of kin and bearing the names of ancestors.

The ‘Collecting Coventry’ exhibition (May 11 2024 to April 27 2025), explores the history of collections managed by Culture Coventry Trust, from the founding of the Herbert Art Gallery & Museum in 1949 and Coventry Transport Museum in 1980 to the present day.

‘Culture Coventry’ looks after thousands of objects which make up the City of Coventry collections.

The exhibition encompasses four rooms which showcase the three core themes of the collections: Human History, Visual Art, and Natural Sciences. Most of the rooms are in the style of a museum store, where the objects are kept when not on display, giving visitors a sense of being behind the scenes at the museum.

Graham Senior, who found the stone, said: “I found the stone while I was gardening during the lockdown in May 2020.

"It caught my eye as I was clearing an overgrown part of the garden.

"At first, I thought it was some kind of calendar. Finding out later it was an ogham stone and over 1,600 years old was incredible.”

Teresa Gilmore, Finds Liaison Officer for East Staffordshire and North West Midlands said: “The first contact I had from the finder was via a phone call where he notified me of his prehistoric calendar stone.

"On receiving a photo of the stone, I got in contact with Katherine Forsyth at University of Glasgow who confirmed that it was definitely ogham and a very interesting find.

“The script is that of an early style, most likely 5th to 6th Century but possibly as early as 4th Century.

"The inscription reads: MALDUMCAIL / S / LASS. The first part of the inscription relates to a person's name: Mael Dumcail. The second part is less certain.

"As to why the object was deposited in Coventry and what it originally functioned as, are still research questions to be answered.”

Ali Wells, Curator at Herbert Art Gallery and Museum added: “I was delighted when Graham offered to donate his incredible find to the museum.

"As the Herbert only collects in the city of Coventry boundary it’s rare that someone finds something a nationally significant as the Ogham stone.